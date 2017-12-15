'Tough games in a different environment.' Seniors spark Beyer to win at Nike Invite.

Beyer High boys basketball coach Kyle McKim says the Clovis West Nike Invitational is as good as advertised.
Hey, coach: So are your Patriots (4-3), the reigning Modesto Metro Conference champions.
Beyer lost a lot of talent in graduation, but McKim likes the new makeup of the team. With three seniors lighting the way and a strong, hungry cast of juniors, the Patriots look the part of a contender once again.
They've proven that much at the Nike Invitational, a prestigious tournament featuring many of the top teams in the Fresno area and MMC rival Modesto Christian. Beyer lost its opener to host Clovis West, but picked up a 67-50 victory over Independence of Bakersfield on Thursday.
Independence had won seven of its first nine games, but fell to 0-2 in pool play thanks to balanced Patriots attack.
Seniors Ben Polack, Brandon Gray and Kris Fore stabilized Beyer's offensive attack. Polack led four players in double figures with 20 points, while Gray flirted with a triple-double. He had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Fore had 12 points, while junior McKay Bundy finished with 13.
Since an 0-2 start, Beyer has won four of its last five games. All four wins have been by 10 or more points. The Patriots continued tournament play on Friday against Bakersfield.
"We're getting exactly what we wanted from this tournament," McKim said. "Tough games in a different environment. Very happy to get a win in such a big-time tournament."
