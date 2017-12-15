With his big brother out, Aaron Murphy gives Crusaders a lift at Nike Invite.

The Modesto Christian High boys basketball team is down to one senior, but that hasn't slowed the Crusaders at the Clovis West Nike Invitational.
Center Gabe Murphy has been shut down for the next two weeks after back spasms forced him out of Modesto Christian's first two games at the star-studded showcase, which features several of the top teams from the Fresno area. Murphy started Thursday's 72-68 victory over Liberty of Bakersfield, but was lifted after just a few minutes.
Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said the 6-foot-8 senior won't play again until the team's Holiday Hoop Classic, which begins Dec. 27, leaving him with just one available senior: Tyler Williams.
"He tried to go, but two minutes he couldn't even run down the floor," Fantazia said. "We're going to sit him until Holiday Hoop. He and his mom actually came up with the idea to shut him down and I support it. He's a senior with a scholarship. We don't want a big guy like that to have back issues all season."
His younger brother picked up the slack against Liberty, a team that had won five of its first six games. Aaron Murphy paced the Crusaders with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
The junior missed all of last season with a knee injury, but has rocketed up the depth chart with a strong summer and versatile skill set.
Aaron Murphy tormented Liberty with his ability to finish through contact and launch from beyond the 3-point arc.
"He was a beast throughout the game," Fantazia said. "Every time we needed a bucket, he'd get an and-one or a 3. He looked really good. It was the best I've seen him play."
Modesto Christian (3-0) advanced to Friday's semifinal round, where it faced Central of Fresno (5-1). The Grizzlies, led by senior guards Cash William and Cam'ron Wilson, are ranked No. 34 in the state.
Wilson is averaging nearly 30 points per game, while Williams, a left-handed magician who dazzled at last year's Holiday Hoop, is netting 17.8 points.
Fantazia believes his team, as young and shorthanded as they are, is ready for the challenge. Along with Gabe Murphy, Modesto Christian will be without two potential starters, senior Junior Ballard and junior Earvin Knox, until January. Both transferred over the summer and must sit the first 30 days of the season, per Sac-Joaquin Section rules.
"We've been preaching next man up," Fantazia said. "Aaron had to step up (against Liberty). Alex (Merkviladze) stepped in and played great in the first half. The future is bright when you look at our sophomores and juniors and how well they're playing."
Sophomore guard Mike Pearson has set the pace through the first three games. Pearson had 18 points, six assists and four steals against Liberty, which featured a junior backcourt with D-I college suitors.
The 5-foot-10 Pearson has scored in double figures in all three games this season, despite breaking his left thumb late in the fall.
"He's a pit bull. He doesn't back down from anyone," Fantazia said of Pearson, who nailed a floater at the buzzer to beat Edison in the opening round.
"He thinks he's bigger than he is. As good as Liberty's guards were, I thought he was the best guard on the floor. His speed is just ridiculous. I don't know too many point guards that are as fast in the open floor. He's starting to control it and make better decisions."
