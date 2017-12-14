'Best of the best.' Davis star has back-to-back 50-point games, sets scoring record.

One night after taking over the game, Grace Davis High guard Lea Anderson took over the Internet and dominated discussion around the region.
News of her 59-point outburst on Tuesday evening against Sierra spread quickly, drawing reaction from competitors, the Sac-Joaquin Section office, and Cal-Hi Sports, the leading authority on California high school basketball.
Cal-Hi Sports editor Mark Tennis put Anderson's feat in historical context. Not only was it a Stanislaus District record, but it was the fourth-best total in section history. Former Brookside Christian of Stockton star Tiara Tucker occupies the top two spots on the single-game scoring chart.
In 2013, Tucker scored a Northern California record 73 points against Millennium. One week earlier, Tucker, now at UNLV, poured in 63 in a 108-10 victory over Stone Ridge Christian, surpassing the mark set by Wilton Christian's Jessica Peters in 1994.
Though she fell short of making the state's single-game scoring list -- 60 points is the qualifying mark -- Anderson's 23 made free throws ranked in the top-15 all-time in the state, according to Tennis. It's the second most in district history, trailing only Oakdale's Alicia Reid, who made 24 in a playoff loss to Highlands in 2004.
"Special player," Davis coach Tim Garcia said of Anderson, who also averages more than 10 rebounds. "Elite company now, but she deserves to be there. I'm glad that she is receiving the recognition she deserves."
Anderson wasn't done.
She provided an encore performance on Wednesday, burning Central Catholic, another Valley Oak League opponent, for 56 points in a 69-65 loss. In two games, Anderson scored 115 of her team's 136 points. This time, Anderson got hot from range, burying nine 3-pointers.
"She has an unbelievable ability to score from anywhere on the court and she's a good free throw shooter ... about 85 percent from the line," Garcia said. "She's a very intelligent player with all the skills and speed. She attacks and can break people down anytime to get the shots she wants."
Are you ready, Modesto Metro Conference?
League play begins Monday. Davis (4-4) welcomes Modesto. The Spartans will also host Ripon Tuesday in non-league action, setting up a Friday showdown at Modesto Christian.
MMC coaches understand the threat Anderson poses. Last season, she scored at least 30 points once against every league opponent, except the Crusaders, en route to all-conference and All-District honors. Anderson averaged 24.3 points, six rebounds and five assists.
"She can play and is a heck of a player," Modesto Christian coach Robb Spencer said in a text message to The Bee. "Lea plays bigger than what she is, and I've seen her out in the travel ball circuit and she holds her own against the best of the best.
"She definitely has a bright future, and the best is yet to come."
Spencer sent that text on Tuesday evening before learning of Anderson's performance against the Raiders.
"That's crazy," he said.
Her speed, stamina, and shot-making ability set her apart.
It certainly isn't her size. Anderson is only 5-foot-2.
"She never comes off the court and plays at a fast tempo for 32 minutes, which forces other team to run and keep up," Garcia said. "She loves the game. She has a passion for basketball and competition. She is an ultimate competitor with a burning desire to win. When you combine that with her skills, it can be a potent formula."
Anderson's performance puts her in the conversation with some of the greats to emerge from the Stanislaus District. Sac-Joaquin Section Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard covered high school sports for The Bee in the 1990s and 2000s. He witnessed some magical performances and rare talents, but never a 50-point game, let alone two in a row.
"Wow," DeBoard said in a text message. "I haven't seen her play, but I'm definitely going to have to sneak out there at some point. I've seen some pretty amazing performances in my time at The Bee. Vanessa Morris (of Ceres) was probably the best shooter, but nobody took over a game like Ashley Walker (of Davis), who played on the same court as Anderson does now.
"As good as those players were ... I'd see them making shot after shot, and they would be in the 30s and sometimes would score 40. Fifty-nine? It kind of boggles the mind. I wish I was there to see that."
State's Single-Game Scoring Records
This list, produced by Cal-Hi Sports, begins at 60 points. Davis senior Lea Anderson just missed the cut with her 59-point effort against Sierra on Dec. 12.
105: Cheryl Miller of Riverside Poly vs. Riverside Norte Vista, 1982.
101: Lisa Leslie of Inglewood Morningside vs. Torrance South, 1990.
77: Cheryl Miller of Riverside Poly vs. Riverside Norte Vista, 1981.
73: Tiara Tucker of Brookside Christian vs. Millennium, 2013.
71: LeAnne Bennett of Los Angeles Ribet Academy vs. Sylmar First Lutheran, 1998.
71: Charde Houston of San Diego vs. Chula Vista Castle Park, 2002.
68: JoJo Witherspoon of Inglewood Morningside vs. Torrance South, 1989.
67: Charde Houston of San Diego vs. San Diego Morse, 2002.
65: Terri Mann of San Diego Point Loma vs. Chula Vista, 1986.
65: LeAnne Bennett of Los Angeles Ribet Academy vs. Sylmar First Lutheran, 1998.
64: Jamelle Anderson of Redlands Arrowhead Christian vs. Perris Temple Christian, 1985.
63: Tiara Tucker of Brookside Christian vs. Stone Ridge Christian, 2013.
61: Cheri Graham of Simi Valley vs. Oxnard Hueneme, 1981.
61: Shaunda Greene of Inglewood Morningside vs. El Segundo, 1988.
61: Tracy Titus of Anaheim Loara vs. Los Alamitos, 1991.
61: Charde Houston of San Diego vs. Santee West Hills, 2001.
