Killin' it: Central Catholic star receives third straight all-Valley Oak League honor

Central Catholic High volleyball player Ambria Schneringer received an all-Valley Oak League honor for a third straight season.
She was the Raiders' lone first-team selection, joining a list that included Kimball's Yasmin Nijjar and Rein Bocage, Lathrop's Jahsita Fa'alii, Manteca's Rhiannon Genilla, Oakdale's Abigail Matoso, Kailee Whorton and Alyssa Cogburn, and Weston Ranch's Amaya Finley.
Manteca's Kaitlyn Morenzone was named the league MVP, while teammate Kacy Bolding was the Most Outstanding Player, as voted upon by the league's coaches.
The Buffaloes (24-10) captured the VOL title, reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal and advanced to the CIF State tournament.
Oakdale (13-12) was second, while the Raiders (16-12) were third. Oakdale was knocked out of the Division III tournament in the first round by Beyer, while Central Catholic was bumped by eventual D-IV champion Hilmar.
Schneringer led the VOL with 351 kills and ranked third with 222 assists, according to MaxPreps. She was also second in blocks (78), fourth in aces (44), and seventh in digs (171).
In 2015, Schneringer was a second-team selection. Last fall, she was named the co-Most Outstanding Player after guiding the Raiders back to the Sac-Joaquin Section postseason.
The all-VOL second team included: Audrey Hannink, Central Catholic; Savannah LeBarre, East Union; Lauren Hicks, Kimball; Karina Chavez, Lathrop; Juliana Denning, Lathrop; Payton Reis, Manteca; Grace Verdegaal, Oakdale; Brittany Gibson, Oakdale; Lindsey Walljasper, Sierra.
Those receiving honorable mentions were: Melissa Zanotto, Central Catholic; Kianna Day, East Union; Emily Nunes, Kimball; Kaylee MacDannald, Manteca; Harjass Kaur, Lathrop; Jocelyn Burke, Oakdale; Hailey Steele, Sierra; and Senecia Patten, Weston Ranch.
Southern League
It was almost a clean sweep for year-end awards for the Southern League champions.
Orestimba's Callista Dyt shared league MVP honors with Ripon Christian's Paige Vos, while the Warriors' Carlee Felber was named Coach of the Year.
Orestimba finished 21-11 and captured its first league title since 2009, also the last time the program won 20 matches in a season. The Warriors advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs as the No. 8 seed, but were upset by No. 9 Central Catholic in the first round.
Three players joined Dyt on the all-league team, including: sophomores Doreen Dyt and Lania Torres, and senior Marion De La Rosa. Senior Maddie Corgiat and junior Maya Olsen received an honorable mention.
Ripon Christian, the league runner-up, also had three players named to the first team: junior Makenzie Miller and Taylor Alger, as well as senior Bethany Silveira. Senior Emily Manes and junior Taylor Anema were honorable mentions.
Rounding out the first team were: Le Grand's Sarah Zuniga and Alexis Aguallo; Mariposa's Saylor Cramer and Sam Matlock; and Waterford's Alyssa Donaldson. Earning honorable mentions were: Le Grand's Alexa Ultreras and Joanna Chavez; Mariposa's Quin Whatley; Waterford's Rebekah Shepard and Briana Lemos; Delhi's Ariana Escobedo and Mariana Lopez; Gustine's Heather Smith and Cassidy Kuden; and Denair's Cheyenne Souza and Alexandria Sanders.
