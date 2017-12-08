‘He’s the pulse of our team.’ But then this Ceres High wrestler’s heart stopped

More Videos 0:47 A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory Pause 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 1:24 Fire hits Mexican market in Modesto 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 1:08 Take a walk around General Sherman, the world's largest living tree 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory “Nobody wants to die, but if you can’t do what you love, then what’s the point? I love to wrestle. It’s my passion, so it’s something I have to do." Daniel McElwain “Nobody wants to die, but if you can’t do what you love, then what’s the point? I love to wrestle. It’s my passion, so it’s something I have to do." Daniel McElwain

“Nobody wants to die, but if you can’t do what you love, then what’s the point? I love to wrestle. It’s my passion, so it’s something I have to do." Daniel McElwain