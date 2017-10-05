Twitter ready to crown Modesto Christian, but coach doesn’t ‘buy into all of that’

Social media has fallen in love with the Modesto Christian High boys basketball program, a program easy on the eyes.
The Crusaders have lost very little from a team that won 22 games and advanced to the CIF State Division I tournament last season without a full roster. Injuries and eligibility concerns pressed coach Brice Fantazia in his first season on the bench.
Today, the returning cast is healthy and in good standing, and the roster has been bolstered by two of the top playmakers in the Central Valley: senior guard Junior Ballard, an electric scorer; and junior Earvin Knox, a pass-first point guard.
Twitter has taken notice, trumpeting the Crusaders’ every offseason move.
Cali Hoop anointed Modesto Christian “the top (high school) team in NorCal” in a tweet following a championship run at the Elite 8 Invitational in Elk Grove.
The Crusaders defeated Central of Fresno in the final, outlasting San Joaquin Memorial, Capital Christian, Vanden, Elliott Christian and Jesuit, among others. Ballard, a transfer from Lathrop, was named the MVP.
Fantazia understands the fanfare. Modesto Christian has nine players drawing interest from Division I or II schools. More than 20 college coaches have stopped by the gym in the last three weeks alone, turning the north end of Sisk Road into a well-traveled stretch on the recruiting trail.
The Crusaders have shined at every offseason event, adding a Fresno City Showcase title to their trophy haul. Modesto Christian will also be fully sponsored by Nike Elite.
For now, Fantazia says the toughest part of his job isn’t controlling egos or balancing minutes, but keeping the praise and expectations at bay.
“Being Modesto Christian, we’re used to having that target on our backs,” Fantazia said. “Northern California is wide open. By no means, do we think that we’re the favorites. We don’t buy into all of that.”
Instead, the most visible program in the section stays in the garage, sharpening its tools and building a camaraderie.
The Crusaders workout twice a day, once at sunrise and again in the afternoon. Fantazia said the sessions center on fitness and skill – not plays, defense or game scenarios.
“The kids put in the work,” he said. “We do all skill work and it shows when we play the other top teams. We can see the improvement.”
Thanks to social media, so too can everyone else.
The expectations this season might be greater than they’ve been in years, largely because few teams are ever this deep.
Senior Gabe Murphy has drawn interest from Air Force, Washington State, Stanislaus State and will take an official visit to San Francisco. Fellow senior Tyler Williams is being recruited by Chico State, and Ballard had verbally committed to Cal Poly.
October 3, 2017
Ballard chose Cal Poly over Pacific, Sacramento State, Fordham, Montana and Montana State.
“He’s off the board now, and it’s a great get for Cal Poly,” Fantazia said. “I just told him to make sure it was the right fit. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t rush it. He felt comfortable with Cal Poly; felt like it was the spot for him.”
Ballard averaged 20 or more points each of the last two seasons, including a career-high 24.9 in 2015. He transferred from Lathrop to Modesto Christian in June.
He was followed by Knox, an Oakland Soldiers disciple who left Burbank in Sacramento for the section’s most-decorated program.
Knox joins a highly-touted junior class that includes Dathan Satchell, who has been offered by Northern Colorado and will visit San Francisco, international forward Tsotne Tsartsidze and Aaron Murphy, a fast-rising prospect who missed most of his junior season with a knee injury.
“Our junior class is getting all kinds of attention,” Fantazia said. “We’ve had 20 coaches in the gym and they all rave about the junior class.”
Tsartsidze holds offers from Montana and UC Davis. Fantazia says college coaches have fallen in love with his potential. He is a 6-foot-8 forward with an improving 3-point shot and nearly 7-foot wingspan.
Tsartsidze played sparingly as a sophomore – a combination of Modesto Christian’s depth and his youth – but Fantazia says there is a new confidence about the Georgian international.
“He is the one blowing up right now,” Fantazia added. “Bigger programs have called about him. They see his potential. His versatility fits what a lot of programs want to do.”
The sophomore class is bolstered by point guard Michael Pearson Jr., an all-Modesto Metro Conference selections last winter, and sharpshooter Baljot Sahi.
“Last year, with as young as we were and all the injuries, everyone wants to get back at it,” Fantazia said. “A 22-win season is good for most high school programs, but for us, it’s a down year. Our kids have gone into each game in the fall and summer wanting to make statements.”
