Le Grand fires Alvarez as football coach, citing program decline.

Le Grand High School announced Raul Alvarez has been removed as the head football coach. The move was made official on Monday.
Assistant coach Aaron Martinez has been named the interim head coach.
“Our football program has been in a state of decline over the past few seasons,” said Le Grand athletic director Frank Ferreira in a press release. “Our student athlete numbers have been low, leaving no margin for injuries or eligibility issues. The administration at Le Grand High School feels the football program needs to go in a different direction.”
Alvarez, who has coached 24 seasons, was in his fourth season as the Bulldogs coach, compiling a 10-22 record. After going 7-4 in Alvarez’s first season, Le Grand is 3-18 in the last 21 games.
Alvarez was a longtime assistant coach with Rick Martinez before taking over as head coach. Alvarez was the offensive coordinator for Martinez during the Bulldogs’ run of four straight Sac-Joaquin Section titles, including an appearance in the 2011 state championship game.
Alvarez took over as the Bulldogs head coach in 2014 when Martinez departed to join Dennis Stubbs’ staff at Golden Valley.
Le Grand opened the season with just 15 players in uniform against Yosemite on Aug. 25 and was forced to play the final 15 minutes of 25-0 loss with just 10 healthy players after five players were injured.
“We’re looking at moving forward with the season,” Ferreira said. “We’re going in a different direction and moving forward. We’re not looking at this as a just-to-get-through-the-season type of move. We’re looking at having numbers, getting people healthy and competing. The main thing is the move was made with the best interest of the student-athletes and getting them re-motivated.”
Alvarez was reached but declined comment at this time.
Aaron Martinez, who is the brother of Rick Martinez, takes over on an interim basis.
“To be completely honest, this stunned everyone,” Aaron Martinez said. “There’s a lot of emotion. Raul is a great friend of mine. I’ve known him for 20 years. He’s an absolute friend. He knows my family. He’s been a big part of Bulldogs football for a long time.
“After all this happened, we have to turn the page. We’ve met with the kids. We’ve got to get the kids refocused. The coaches have to refocus. We have to try to right the ship.”
Aaron Martinez, 38, graduated from Le Grand in 1997. He returned to Le Grand High this school year as a resource teacher after spending the last few years in the Merced High School Union District at Merced High and El Capitan.
Alvarez works at Merced College and had been working as a walk-on coach.
Le Grand High administration feels having a head coach on-campus will benefit the football program.
“(Martinez) is an assistant and a teacher on campus,” Ferreira said. “You have that personal daily contact with the students and that probably helps, particularly with sports such as football.”
There was a football player/parents meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at the high school to discuss the future of the program.
The Bulldogs had a bye last week and will travel to Livingston on Friday. Aaron Martinez says three of the injured players from the season opener are are expected to miss this week’s game. He said they are working to move three sophomores up from the junior varsity team.
“We’re still juggling some guys,” Martinez said. “Our hurt guys are week to week, but they’re not close. They’re not active. We’re definitely going to play on Friday.”
Ferreira said the decision to remove Alvarez now wasn’t an easy one.
“He’s put a lot of effort into the program,” Ferreira said. “It’s just that the program has been in a state of decline the last few seasons. The administration felt that the football program needed to go in a different direction. In light of the students, they preferred to make this change now as opposed to later.”
Modesto Bee reporter James Burns contributed to this report.
