Defending MMC champion Gregori plucks ‘No. 1 Dad’ to become next volleyball coach

For the last three years, John Bartlett has been the man behind the camera, a proud Gregori High parent capturing every set, every dig, every moment for posterity.
This fall, Bartlett steps out of the shadows into a starring role for the Jaguars, the two-time defending Modesto Metro Conference champion.
Bartlett is the new varsity coach, replacing Dave Winfrey, who resigned at the end of the 2016-17 school year. He was 104-31 in four seasons.
Winfrey, who also had stops at Beyer High and Modesto Junior College, leaves the cupboard stocked for Bartlett, a first-year varsity coach on a one-year deal.
Gregori is stabilized by five seniors, including booming outside hitter Emily Joseph, one of the top talents in the Stanislaus District over the last three years, and setter Alyssa Bartlett, John’s daughter.
“Most of the girls already knew me, especially the seniors, all of my daughter’s friends,” Bartlett said. “It wasn’t like there was a new person coming in and taking over. They knew me personally. The sophomores I pulled up really knew no different. They were just happy to be on varsity, and they’ve stepped up and played really, really well.”
Bartlett was hired a week before the season began. He’s part of a new class of varsity volleyball coaches in the MMC. Of the seven programs, five will follow a new voice this fall.
Bartlett never intended to coach. He was comfortable behind the camera, wearing the title of “No. 1 Dad.”
Initially, he offered to help Gregori athletic director Jim Davis find a replacement for Winfrey. Once all his contacts dried up, though, Bartlett realized there was only one option left – him.
Bartlett’s coaching experience is limited. He has guided a middle-school program and assisted at clinics for Alyssa’s club, Pacific Coast Volleyball, but he knows the sport and the world of high school sports.
By day, Bartlett is the athletic director at Riverbank High. He said there were lengthy discussions with administration at both schools before he took the job.
“We were trying to get somebody in place all summer long but they didn’t pan out,” Bartlett said of the exhaustive search. “A week before the season, with me being so close to my daughter and most of the girls on that team, I decided I would talk to my administration at Riverbank High.
“If I could get my administrative duties done and still get over there to work with the program, we’d give it a shot.”
It makes for a crazy days.
On Friday, Bartlett left Riverbank High at 2 p.m. to conduct practice at Gregori. After practice, he raced back to Riverbank for the Bruins’ season-opening football game against Madison Park Academy.
“We’re in the fourth week of school at Riverbank and I already feel like I’m running myself ragged,” he said. “It’s been a lot of scrambling around, but like I said, it’s a one-year deal for me. I’m absolutely loving it. If I wasn’t the athletic director here, I’d love to stay in it.”
Bartlett has tapped Megan Toon to be his assistant. The 21-year-old brings high-level experience and youthful enthusiasm to the floor.
“I know a lot about volleyball, but she played all through high school,” Bartlett said. “She played at Delta College and knows volleyball really well. She has coached at Pacific Coast Volleyball Club, so she’s been a really big help to me.”
Gregori (6-0) hasn’t skipped a beat under new leadership.
The Jaguars swept through the Orestimba tournament Saturday, defeating Summerville, Patterson, Weston Ranch, Liberty Ranch, Bret Harte and Modesto with losing a single game. Joseph, Bianca Dowlett and Alyssa Bartlett were named to the all-tournament team.
Alyssa Bartlett averaged 21 assists, while Joseph was the team’s kill leader in five of the six matches.
Gregori traveled to Tokay on Tuesday and will close the week at Central Catholic Thursday. The Jaguars will also compete in the Central California Classic Sept. 8-9 before starting conference play Sept. 12 against Davis.
Gregori is gunning for its sixth MMC title in seven seasons.
“I’m soaking up as much knowledge as I can,” Bartlett said. “I’ve made it known to the seniors, if you don’t like something, don’t be afraid to talk to me. They probably know the rotations without me having to talk to them. I’m not coming into a program and having to rebuild everything.”
