Star-powered Sonora expects to ‘brawl’ with Oakdale, Mother Lode League foes

From the tallest hill in Sonora, the stars are abundant, seemingly so close you could pull them from the sky.
And then there’s the cloud that Wildcat football coach Bryan Craig has been sailing on since the program’s shift to the Mother Lode League.
Craig can’t believe the number of stars that have fallen into his clutches, from San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring to Sacramento State defensive end Killian Rosko to Otutoa Afu, a road-grading senior lineman with untapped potential.
“As a football coach, you hope they keep coming,” Craig joked.
The next class has arrived, led by the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Afu, an all-Mother Lode League first-team selection who embodies the potential of this fall’s team. Sonora will be fast and physical, fun and a giant each time it steps onto the field.
So what’s new?
Since moving to the MLL during the Sac-Joaquin Section’s last realignment cycle, the Wildcats have become the Stanislaus District’s marquee small-school program.
Sonora has won three straight league titles, a Division V section championship in 2015, and hosted a CIF Northern California Bowl that same year. In the last three seasons, the Wildcats are averaging 11 wins.
Among those victories is a rare jewel: a 27-13 triumph over ancient rival Oakdale in their 100th meeting last fall. It was one of just two losses by the Mustangs, who recovered quickly from the season-opening setback and closed with three titles: the Valley Oak League, Division III section, and CIF Division III-A State Bowl.
The two will meet for the 101st time on Aug. 25 at Dunlavy Field.
“That’s been a long time since we’ve done that,” Craig said. “We’d like to put two together, but they’re the reigning state champions. It will be a tough game. We’ll be up for it, and they’ll be up for it even more because we beat them. It will be a brawl like it always is.”
There aren’t many pushovers on the Wildcats’ schedule. The Mother Lode League was one of the toughest small-school conferences in the state last season, producing five playoff teams.
Sonora, Calaveras, Amador, Argonaut and Bret Harte advanced to the postseason. Amador won the Division VI section championship, and then beat Lincoln and Mendota to reach the CIF Division VI-AA State Bowl. The Buffaloes lost to Rancho Christian, 38-13.
While the MLL has closed the gap, Sonora remains the frontrunner because of its star power.
Afu is joined by senior Kane Rodgers, a two-time All-District selection and the program’s single-season record holder in interceptions.
A ball-hawking safety, Rodgers was second on the team in tackles with 124. He also had 1,255 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns, production that has piqued Cal Poly’s curiosity.
Jack Camara is another two-way talent who arrives like a stick of dynamite. The 6-foot, 210-pound Camara was named to the all-conference team as a defensive end. He’ll assume full-time duty at fullback, too, inheriting Bradley Canepa’s carries.
Camara recorded 87 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his junior season.
“He’s a hard worker, but he’s got that desire to be the best at what he does,” Craig said. “He wants to be the best football player on the field, so he’s always striving to get there.”
Camara’s presence on the edge bodes well for linebacker Mason Dambacher, one of the district’s top returning tacklers. Dambacher stopped anything that came his way last fall, recording 113 tackles, including 88 by himself.
“We’ve got to continue to do what we do and work on execution, and work hard at getting faster, stronger and bigger. Work hard at the things we can control,” Craig said. “If you look at the league, I don’t see any easy games for us.”
Sonora will travel to Amador, Argonaut and Summerville. Calaveras must come to Dunlavy Field, but Calaveras travels with confidence. Calaveras nearly upset Sonora two seasons ago, and the seniors beat the Wildcats in 2015 as sophomores.
1. Kyle Byrd, quarterback, Calaveras: Byrd could be in for a breakout season after a promising showing at the Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament. In a field of 16 teams, Byrd was rated among the highest of the quarterbacks. Last fall, he threw for 1,116 yards and nine touchdowns, and was named to the all-MLL second team.
2. Luke Fulkerson, running back/free safety, Summerville: Fulkerson did it all for the Bears in his junior season. He threw a touchdown, rushed for eight scores, caught six passes and collected 32 tackles and two interceptions. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior was named to the all-conference second team.
3. Ryan Kraft, quarterback, Bret Harte: As a sophomore, Kraft ranked among the league leaders in passing. He threw for 824 yards and 14 touchdowns, but will need to improve upon his 45 percent completion percentage. MLL coaches recognized his talent, though, naming Kraft to the all-conference second team.
4. John Kelley, lineman, Calaveras: The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Kelley is a fourth-year varsity player for Calaveras, arguably the Mother Lode League’s best team not named Sonora. Kelley was an all-league first-team selection last fall at defensive tackle. A two-way player, he also lines up at center.
5. Brandon Wright, linebacker/running back, Amador: The Buffaloes won Sac-Joaquin Section and Northern California championships last fall, a historic push that required standouts on both sides of the ball. Wright was a defensive catalyst, recording 157 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries en route to an all-MLL second-team selection.
2016 Final Standings
School (league, overall records)
Sonora (6-0, 11-1)
Amador (5-1, 14-2)
Calaveras (4-2, 8-3)
Argonaut (3-3, 8-4)
Bret Harte (2-4, 6-5)
Summerville (1-5, 4-6)
Linden (0-6, 1-9)
