Poll: Experience, tradition will decide the Valley Oak League’s football champion.

Surprise, surprise: the Oakdale and Manteca football teams are the chic picks to contend for the Valley Oak League championship this fall.
In an informal poll of its coaches, the VOL’s oldest and most decorated programs received the most votes of the eight schools, a nod to their experience, talent, coaching and rich history of success.
Oakdale received the most first-place votes with three and is favored to win its 12th league title in 15 seasons.
FB POLL: Who will win the Valley Oak League? @OakdaleHSSports @MantecaFootball @CCFootball @RecordPreps @SacBee_JoeD @modbee @MantecaSports— James Burns (@jburns1980) August 22, 2017
The Mustangs are the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division III and CIF Division III-A State Bowl champions and return most of their starters, including Fresno State-bound defensive tackle Matt Kjeldgaard, running back Cameron Cherry, highly touted offensive lineman Nico Sarale and two-way dynamo Bronson Harmon, among others.
Oakdale will be battle-tested by the time VOL play rolls around. The Mustangs open the season Friday, Aug. 25, at ancient rival Sonora, host El Capitan on Sept. 1, and then engage in a heavyweight clash with Northern California juggernaut Folsom on Sept. 8 at The Corral. Folsom is ranked No. 1 in the Sacramento region by The Sacramento Bee and No. 3 in Northern California by NorCalPreps.
Oakdale has a bye week before jumping into league at upstart East Union on Sept. 22. The Lancers advanced to the section playoffs last fall, their first appearance under coach Willie Herrera.
Manteca received two first-place votes and was picked to finish on the heels of the Mustangs. The Buffaloes return 17 of 22 starters from a team that shared the 2016 VOL title with Oakdale and Central Catholic – beating the Mustangs in the process – and rolled to a D-IV section crown.
Dual-threat quarterback Gino Campiotti is poised for a breakout senior season. Manteca has tailored the offense to Campiotti, who should see an increase in the number of throws and designed runs this fall.
The defensive is anchored by defensive tackle Justin Kakala, who has committed to Harvard, and middle linebacker Ferrin Manuleleua.
Like Oakdale, Manteca has positioned itself for a run at State Bowl. The Buffaloes open the season against Valley Christian of San Jose on Friday, Aug. 25, and then travel to Sacramento City College to face Christian Brothers on Sept. 1. Manteca opens VOL play against Central Catholic, a four-time state champion from 2012-2015.
Central Catholic was picked to finish third and received one first-place vote.
The Raiders are the two-time defending VOL champion, but had their run of four consecutive State Bowl titles snapped last fall.
After years of competing at the small- and medium-school levels, Central Catholic was bumped up to Division II for the section playoffs last fall. There, the Raiders had a topsy-turvy season stopped by Jesuit of Carmichael in the second round.
After suffering heavy graduation losses at the skill positions and on defense, Central Catholic has rebuilt around all-conference linemen Brandon Williamson and Chris Mendoza. Coach Roger Canepa expects a breakout season from running back Dauson Booker, who battled injuries in 2016 as the backup to league MVP Jared Rice. With enticing size and athleticism, Booker’s recruitment intensified through the summer.
Senior Theo Azevedo is the incumbent at quarterback, while Coleby Garrett steps into a full-time role at middle linebacker, inheriting a position once occupied by Montell Bland (UC Davis) and Kekupa’a Freehauf (Modesto Junior College).
Central Catholic has arguably the toughest opening stretch to the season. The Raiders open the season Friday with Archbisop Riordan of San Francisco, whose spread offense will test the secondary. The Raiders’ next three games are on the road against regionally ranked opponents: at Marin Catholic, Sept. 2; at St. Mary’s of Stockton, Sept. 8; and at Manteca to start VOL play, Sept. 22.
Marin Catholic is ranked No. 17 in Northern California by NorCalPreps, while St. Mary’s is No. 2 on that list. Manteca was No. 13 on SportStars’ regional poll (six spots ahead of Oakdale).
East Union was picked to finish fourth in the VOL ahead of Lathrop, crosstown rival Sierra, Weston Ranch and Kimball.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
VOL Coaches Poll
First-place votes in parenthesis. Note: Oakdale and Kimball did not participate in the poll.
1. Oakdale (3). Friday: at Sonora.
2. Manteca (2). Friday: vs. Valley Christian (San Jose).
3. Central Catholic (1). Friday: vs. Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco).
4. East Union. Friday: Bye.
5. Lathrop. Friday: vs. West.
6. Sierra. Friday: vs. Ripon.
7. Weston Ranch. Friday: vs. Ceres.
8. Kimball. Friday: at Livermore.
Comments