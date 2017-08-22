The Bee’s top returning player: Stanislaus District is Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood.

He isn’t the biggest nor the fastest player in the Stanislaus District, but there is no denying Kane Rodgers’ impact on a football field.
Since the moment he arrived at Sonora High, Rodgers, a dynamic two-way talent, has commanded attention and often dictated the conversation.
In 2015, he was MaxPreps’ Sophomore of the Year for the Sac-Joaquin Section after tying a school record with 12 interceptions and guiding the Wildcats to their first-ever CIF Northern California regional bowl.
Last fall, he shared the Mother Lode League’s Most Valuable Player award with teammates Bradley Canepa and Killian Rosko as Sonora repeated as the league champion and earned a No. 1 seed in the Division V playoffs.
This summer, Rodgers was the top defensive player at two regional 7-on-7 tournaments and a key component to an AAU team, Valley’s Got Talent, that peaked at No. 20 on the national leaderboard.
With one more season left at Sonora, this much is clear: This is Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood. Rodgers is No. 1 on The Bee’s list of top-50 returners largely because he’s the most exciting player in the Stanislaus District.
“It’s an honor. I know a lot of the guys on the list and know what they’re capable of,” Rodgers said. “It means a lot to see my name on top of that list. It gives me a lot of confidence going into the season, but you have to stay humble.”
Good things happen when Rodgers is on the field. In his two seasons, the Wildcats have blossomed into the top small-school team in the Stanislaus District, outpacing traditional powers such as Hilmar and Escalon.
Rodgers has accounted for 35 touchdowns, including three passing, 23 rushing, seven receiving, and two on interception returns.
As a junior, he rushed for 859 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 70 carries, and registered 114 tackles and picked off five passes. For his career, Rodgers is averaging better than 10 yards per rush.
“From a young age, I’ve had this field vision,” Rodgers said. “People talk about how they can see stuff happen before it actually does. I feel like I’ve grown into that type of player.”
Rodgers doesn’t shy away when asked about his maturity. He’s grown into a leadership role, filling a role once held by Canepa and quarterbacks Sammy Page and Josh Harris, and learned to communicate with his teammates.
While the game of football has come naturally to the 5-foot-10, 170-pound slot receiver and safety, Rodgers’ development as a teammate and captain has been a process. As a sophomore, he often lashed out at his offensive lineman.
“I’m a better teammate now,” he said. “In that past, I’ve gotten down on some players, especially my linemen. I’ve yelled at them for not blocking long enough. As a team captain, yelling won’t do anything for the team. They won’t have your back, and after that, it’s a domino effect. Since last year, I’ve tried to be a better teammate and leader.”
His growth is reflected in his goals.
Rodgers wants his legacy attached to the program’s third section championship and its first CIF State Bowl appearance – not his gaudy statistics. He believes the Wildcats, as fast and athletic as they’ve ever been, have the pieces to make a deep postseason run.
“I’m not trying to go to a section title game for me,” Rodgers said. “I’m trying to take (the season) game by game. I want to look back and say, ‘Wow, that was my team that got there.’ It’s a personal mission to get my team there, not for my recruitment, but because ...
“My motivation is my teammates, my family and my coaches. They’ve been there and supported me the past couple of years. They want me to continue to play ball, and I’m determined to do that. I’m determined to show everyone what we’ve got here.”
Remarkably, Rodgers holds no offers. He has fielded interest from Cal Poly and Sacramento State, two schools that have mined the Stanislaus District for talent, but his recruitment likely will carry into his senior year.
It’s part of the process, he says, part of his story.
As his stock rose as a sophomore, his grades slipped. Since then, Rodgers has played catch-up in the classroom. He’s on pace to be an academic qualifier, he says, and anxiously awaits his SAT scores.
“It was a lesson learned,” Rodgers said. “To the other athletes out there, get your stuff done and don’t mess around. If you have any kind of potential, someone will want you, but not if you don’t have the grades. This one is definitely on me.”
To the college scouts: Get ready. Sonora opens the season Friday, Aug. 25, at home against reigning Division III-A State Bowl champion Oakdale. The Wildcats were one of two teams to beat the Mustangs last season. Sonora also has a date with two-time defending TVL champion Hilmar Sept. 15.
“They need to see a little more out of me,” Rodgers said. “It’s motivated me to go out and show them everything I have. I feel like I’ve shown a lot, but I can show more.”
Counting Down the Top-50
A look at some of the top returning talent in the Stanislaus District:
50. Andrew Gibson, running back, Ceres. 49. Dallin Tilby, kicker, Turlock. 48. Tymon Bolden, running back, Orestimba. 47. Clifford Johnson, lineman, Merced. 46. Michael Vivo, quarterback, Waterford. 45. Ryan Henriques, safety, Modesto. 44. Jaysen Reindel, lineman, East Union. 43. Estevan Barragan, defensive back, Central Valley. 42. Kyle Rachels, safety, Manteca. 41. Chris Styles, running back, Modesto. 40. Lance Bickle, tight end, Pitman. 39. Michael Winters, running back/defensive back, Ripon. 38. Chris Butterfield, wide receiver, Enochs. 37. Mason Dambacher, linebacker, Sonora. 36. Carter Williams, defensive back, Manteca. 35. Octavio Perez, linebacker, Orestimba. 34. Coleby Garrett, linebacker, Central Catholic. 33. Jack Camara, linebacker, Sonora. 32. Tyler Vargas, athlete, Orestimba. 31. Davion Gates, running back, Modesto Christian. 30. Bobby Avina, quarterback, Gregori. 29. Paul Puaauli, linebacker, Modesto Christian. 28. Zac Campbell, linebacker, Oakdale. 27. Brandon Gray, wide receiver/defensive end, Beyer. 26. Kyle Reis, offensive lineman, Manteca. 25. Jacob Peterson, athlete, Sierra. 24. Bryce Peterson, quarterback, Downey. 23. Oliver Perez, running back, Gustine. 22. Evan Bearden, wide receiver/defensive end, Sonora. 21. Brenden Tallent, offensive lineman, Pitman. 20. Dhameer Warren, quarterback, Merced. 19. Jace Krick, linebacker, Oakdale. 18. Bronson Harmon, safety/wingback, Oakdale. 17. Ferrin Manueleua, linebacker, Manteca. 16. Dustin Grein, wide receiver/defensive back, Turlock. 15. Chris Mendoza, offensive lineman, Central Catholic. 14. David Serrano, defensive lineman, Central Valley. 13. Matt Kjeldgaard, defensive lineman, Oakdale. 12. Otutoa Afu, offensive lineman, Sonora. 11. Dauson Booker, running back, Central Catholic. 10. Zaire Eugene, running back, Modesto. 9. Gabe Sanchez, tight end, Gregori. 8. Justin Kakala, defensive lineman, Manteca. 7. Lavon Wallace, defensive back, Buhach Colony. 6. Cameron Cherry, running back, Oakdale. 5. Brandon Williamson, lineman, Central Catholic. 4. Gino Campiotti, quarterback, Manteca. 3. Nico Sarale, offensive lineman, Oakdale. 2. Isaiah Johnson, wide receiver/defensive end, Downey. 1. Kane Rodgers, safety/slot, Sonora.
