Poll: Downey football is the frontrunner in the MMC, but not a runaway favorite.

The Downey High football team is the frontrunner to win its sixth consecutive Modesto Metro Conference championship.
So say the coaches of the MMC.
The Knights received four first-place votes and edged Gregori for the No. 1 position in a coaches poll conducted by The Bee. Led by a strong sophomore and junior class, Downey is looking to match Davis’ feat of six straight city championships in the 1990s.
“We lost so many seniors from last year,” coach Jeremy Plaa said during the Modesto Quarterback Club on Monday at Coach’s Corner, 950 Oakdale Road. “With our youth and athleticism, it’s definitely a different team than last year.”
This is the final season of the MMC, as currently constructed.
The Sac-Joaquin Section realignment committee has voted to break up the Modesto City Schools’ seven high schools, citing competitive equity and dwindling enrollments. Beyer, Davis and Johansen move to the Western Athletic Conference in the fall of 2018, while Downey, Gregori, Modesto and Enochs will be joined by Turlock and Pitman.
The Knights, 43-14 over the last five years with two 10-win seasons, have no intention of giving up the city championship trophy.
Downey, once again, is athletic and fast. UCLA-bound wide receiver Isaiah Johnson returns from an injury-plagued 2016 and becomes the focal point of the offense. Johnson was second on the team in receptions (33), yards (435) and touchdowns (nine) despite playing in only nine of the team’s 11 games.
Junior Bryce Peterson slides under center, filling the void created by Brett Neves’ graduation. Peterson, who has interest from the University of Nevada, was called up last season to play slot receiver. He’ll also target Jairol Harris-Red and Javon Gamez, the MMC’s runner-up in the 100-meter dash, on the perimeter.
Defensively, Xavier Lewis is “next man up” at middle linebacker. Lewis had 71 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a 59-yard fumble return in 2016.
Downey opens the season Friday at Buhach Colony, one of six road games this season.
“The only way to get better is to play good teams,” Plaa said.
Gregori and Modesto appear to be the Knights’ biggest threats.
The Jaguars received two first-place votes, an indication that this might be the strongest, deepest and most talented roster in the school’s young history.
Gregori is led by Division-I prospect Gabe Sanchez, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end with multiple offers. Sanchez led the team in touchdown catches (four), and was with 19 catches for 310 yards.
“He’s an asset wherever he lines up,” said Gregori coach Jason McCoy, whose program hosts Golden Valley Friday.
If quarterback Bobby Avina (55-of-98 passing, 650 yards, two touchdowns) can stay healthy, Gregori could have a dynamic passing attack. Avina only played in five games last fall because of injury.
Along with Sanchez and Avina, coach Jason McCoy returns wide receivers Evan Camarena and Jace Tessaro and newcomer Marcello Longstreth, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior, with MVP qualities, according to McCoy. Longstreth is listed as a quarterback, slot and safety.
Camarena and Tessaro combined for five catches for 40 yards last fall.
Gregori’s title chances will likely be decided in the final two weeks of the regular season. The Jaguars close with a home game against Modesto Oct. 27 and at Downey Nov. 3.
“In my 10th year as a head coach, I’m really trying to hang my hat on discipline and holding each other accountable,” McCoy said. “We have 57 kids continuously at our practices, day in and day out.”
The Panthers, who host Modesto Christian Friday at Chuck Hughes Stadium, received the final first-place vote.
Modesto is under new management with the promotion of Brett Wagner, but the former lower-level coach inherits a program teeming with experience. Modesto returns 15 starters from a season ago, including the conference’s Outstanding Back Eugene Zaire, only a junior, and quarterbacks Norvale Howard and R.J. Berumen.
Wagner was introduced to a near-capacity crowd at the Modesto Quarterback Club.
“I’m excited to be the head coach. It’s been a journey already,” he said. “Modesto has kids that don’t have a lot. We’re trying to build relationships with them and set a good example. ... They’re responding very well.”
Beyer was picked to finish fourth, followed by Enochs, Davis and Johansen, in that order.
The Patriots open the season Friday against two-time Trans-Valley League champion Hilmar at Modesto Christian.
“Things are coming together for us,” Beyer coach Doug Severe said. “It’s not all about the numbers. I like the players we’ve got. We’re going to battle each and every night.”
The Eagles are coming off a 2-8 campaign and looking to snap a four-year playoff drought. Enochs returns two intriguing talents: all-conference wide receiver Chris Butterfield, who will line up in the backfield this fall, and quarterback Austin England, who transfers back into the program after one year at Oakdale.
Enochs opens at Escalon Friday.
Davis and Johansen have reported large turnouts at the freshman level, painting a promising future on those campuses.
The Spartans host Bear Creek Friday at Modesto Junior College, while Johansen welcomes Hughson.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
MMC Coaches Poll
First-place votes in parenthesis.
1. Downey (4). Friday: at Buhach Colony.
2. Gregori (2). Friday: vs. Golden Valley.
3. Modesto (1). Friday: vs Modesto Christian (at Downey).
4. Beyer. Friday: vs. Hilmar (at Modesto Christian).
5. Enochs. Friday: at Escalon.
6. Davis. Friday: vs. Bear Creek (at MJC).
7. Johansen. Friday: vs. Hughson.
