Scrimmage schedule: Panthers look to prove themselves at Northern California giant

Brett Wagner is optimistic Modesto High football team’s trip to Grant High will go much smoother than the Modesto Metro Conference’s last visit.
In 2015, Beyer earned an appointment with the Northern California power in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs. Reeling from the tragic shooting death of a teammate, Grant pummeled the Patriots, 35-0, continuing the MMC’s struggles against Sacramento teams.
Wagner believes the Panthers, a team stocked with athleticism, speed and two capable quarterbacks, will fare better as the season gets underway with scrimmages on Friday and Saturday.
If you’re a Stanislaus District football fan, take your pick, or gas up and hit as many as you can. There are scrimmages across the Central Valley, beginning Friday evening.
Perennial Central California Conference contender Merced travels to Clovis, while Patterson welcomes former Western Athletic Conference foe El Capitan. Los Banos travels to Hilmar, Atwater and East Union head to Edison of Stockton, and five-time defending MMC champion Downey takes part in the Lincoln Jamboree.
All those scrimmages begin at 7.
Two-time defending Southern League champion Orestimba hosts Livingston, Gustine, Summerville and Mountain House at 7:30.
On Saturday, Buhach Colony and Calaveras visit Central Catholic (10 a.m.), while Modesto Christian entertains Mariposa, Ripon, Davis and Chowchilla (10 a.m.).
Valley Oak League rivals Oakdale and Manteca will spend their Saturday on opposite ends of the section. The Mustangs visit Tracy at 11:30 a.m. The Buffaloes point their bus north to Monterey Trail for a 10 o’clock start.
Golden Valley will host Pacheco, a soon-to-be CCC foe in the next realignment cycle, and Edison of Fresno (7 p.m.).
Six teams will descend upon Ceres High at 9 a.m., including Sonora, Hughson, Enochs, West and the Bulldogs’ crosstown rival and co-host Central Valley.
Modesto chose not to return to Ceres. Instead, Wagner has signed up for a much stiffer test. The Pacers have a section-record 26-year playoff streak and have won seven section titles under coach Mike Alberghini.
“I think we’re better than that,” Wagner said of the Beyer team that lost to Grant in the 2015 playoffs. “We’ve been of the mindset that we’re not an upper-echelon team and I’m trying to shed that, because I think we are. The kids need to see that, and I think it’s going to show us what we need to work on.
“The last few years at Ceres, we’ve dominated and it hasn’t been productive. The goal is to find out what we need to work on and show the team that we’re there.”
The Panthers have excelled in Wagner’s first summer. Modesto won the Stagg passing tournament and finished no worse than third in the others.
“We were dominant this summer, competing with some of the top schools. The only team that gave us a run for our money was Milpitas at the College of San Mateo passing tournament, Wagner said. “Our passing game is much better than last year and our run game will be great. I’m excited for where we’re headed.”
For the second consecutive year, the Panthers remain unsettled at quarterback. Norvale Howard and R.J. Berumen will share snaps this weekend. Wagner hopes Grant will give him a good idea who will start the Aug. 25 opener against Modesto Christian at Chuck Hughes Stadium.
It’s not a final audition, but Wagner underscored its importance.
“Norvale is a prolific athlete. He’s going to be a tremendous part of anything we do,” he said. “R.J. is coming along. Both bring different things to the table. Ultimately, no matter which way we go, it will be good for us.
“This is going to be a time when we start settling in and figuring things out.”
