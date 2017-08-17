NFL free agent joins school’s Ring of Honor. ‘No one has overcome more,’ says coach

If Zach Sudfeld and his Modesto Christian teammates believed everything that was said about them a decade ago, moments like this wouldn’t have been possible.
The Crusaders will induct the 2006 football team into the program’s Ring of Honor on Friday evening during a dinner ceremony in the school gymnasium.
The event begins at 6.
Zach Sudfeld, an NFL free agent and star tight end on that 2006 team, will speak to the guests. He’ll be inducted as an individual, a nod to his NFL accomplishment, joining last year’s inductees as the only individuals in the Ring of Honor.
Last August, Purple Heart recipients and former teammates Brandon Malone and Brock Andrew were enshrined.
Sudfeld played three seasons in the AFC East. He was signed by the New England Patriots, where he was often referred to as “Baby Gronk” by reporters, and then played two seasons with the New York Jets.
He has 10 career receptions for 148 yards and no touchdowns.
Modesto Christian coach Mike Parsons says Sudfeld’s career won’t be defined by numbers. A gifted pass-catcher, Sudfeld has been challenged at every level. At the University of Nevada, he overcame two injuries, including a broken leg.
“Nobody has overcome more than Zach Sudfeld,” Parsons said. “I don’t know what’s going on in everyone’s life, but for a guy to be medically redshirted twice at Reno and he still goes to the NFL?
“That’s just crazy.”
Brother Matt Sudfeld will also speak. The former quarterback is the voice of a team that defied its critics, winning the 2006 Trans-Valley League title in its debut season.
The Crusaders won their first 12 games of the season and clinched a berth in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V final. There, Modesto Christian was beaten by former Southern League adversary Central Catholic, 31-7.
It was the only time all season that Modesto Christian had failed to score at least 10 points.
That success attracted new talent, namely quarterback Isaiah Burse and running back Kevin Roya, both of whom transferred to the Sisk Road campus from Calvary Temple in 2007. Two years later, Modesto Christian won the CIF State Small School championship.
“The 2006 team caught a lot of people’s attention,” Parsons said. “Isaiah and Kevin come to MC as sophomores in 2007 and their senior year, we’re state champions. The roots were planted in 2006, when that team made some noise.”
Parsons said there was a fear amongst parents and supporters of the program that Modesto Christian would be overmatched against the TVL’s traditional powers Escalon, Hilmar and Hughson.
“(The school) got some grief about the move,” Parsons said. “‘Why would you put a small school in the TVL against Escalon and these dudes?’ That 2006 team was the team that took the next step. That team said, “Hey, we want the challenge.’ ”
With the Sudfeld brothers at the point of attack, the Crusaders were an offensive juggernaut. The team averaged more than 45 points per game and shutout four straight opponents. Zach Sudfeld earned all-league, All-District and all-state honors as a tight end, but the 6-foot-7 prospect went largely unnoticed on the recruiting trail. He had 42 receptions for 714 yards and 13 touchdowns but zero offers, a development that still astounds Parsons.
Nevada offered Zach only a chance. They made him a preferred walk-on. By the spring, Zach was on scholarship.
“No one would give him a scholarship,” Parsons said. “He was 6-7 with the best hands I’ve seen in my entire life – playing or coaching – and no one would give him a scholarship.”
All these years later, Zach remains determined. He continues to train while he waits for his next professional opportunity.
“He’s waiting for the phone call,” Parsons said.
Zach is one star among many on that 2006 team, Parsons says.
“We’ve got firemen, business owners, accountants, NFL guys and directors of mission trips,” Parsons said. “The list of success is so long. It’s a good group of guys and it goes to show you that football is still important. The teamwork they learned, the discipline and sacrifice, the ability to put family first ....
“All of that fell into place for them.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Coast to Coast
Following Modesto Christian’s Ring of Honor ceremony on Friday, MC football coach Mike Parsons said brothers Matt and Zach Sudfeld will board a plane for Maryland. There, the Sudfelds will cheer on little brother Nate Sudfeld, a back-up quarterback with the Washington Redskins. The Redskins host the Green Bay Packers Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Zach will be enshrined in the Ring of Honor as an individual, while Matt goes in with the 2006 Trans-Valley League championship team.
