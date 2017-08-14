Bee’s No. 4 returning player has no stars, but you won’t find another player like him

Gino Campiotti doesn’t have a single star by his name, but that could all change on Aug. 25, when he leads the Manteca High football team against Valley Christian of San Jose.
The dual-threat quarterback has spoken to college scouts in the Big Sky and Mountain West and they all agree: Campiotti doesn’t lack talent, measurables (6-3, 190) or intrigue. They want to see how he performs against elite competition.
With a boyish grin, deep family ties and a workman-like approach, Campiotti, No. 4 on The Bee’s list of top returning football players, is cool with that challenge.
Bring on Valley Christian (Aug. 25).
Bring on Christian Brothers (Sept. 1).
Bring on Enochs (Sept. 8)
“I’m still waiting on my first offer and I’m working harder and harder every day for it,” said Campiotti, who guided the Buffaloes to a share of the Valley Oak League title and a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV banner last fall. “I’m trying to do everything right.
“A lot of coaches I’ve talked to say the same thing: They want to see the first couple of games of my senior season. Valley Christian, it’s insane how athletic that team is. I’ve put in all the work possible. I’m going over mental reps in my head. I believe we’ll go out and rally, and I believe we can win that game. That could put a lot of us on the board.”
Locally, Campiotti’s stature is set.
Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa summarized Campiotti’s value best when evaluating the landscape of the VOL, a conference rich with next-level talent: “There is no player like him.”
He’s right.
Campiotti can run and throw and throw on the run. He was remarkably efficient last season as the Buffaloes, a traditional ground-and-pound team, opened up the playbook a little more. He complete 60.2 percent of his passes for 2,101 yards and 24 touchdowns. He threw just five interceptions as the Buffaloes reached the CIF State Division III-AA regional bowl.
Manteca was beaten by Menlo-Atherton, 49-21, a game that still haunts Campiotti and many of his teammates. Seventeen of the 22 starters return; 17 of the 22 starters used that loss as spring and summer motivation.
“Last season was the best year of my 17-year life, but it ended on one of the worst days of my 17-year life,” Campiotti said. “The game tends to flow back to the little things. The little things will win or lose you a game. Looking back at the Menlo game, we lost by (four) touchdowns, but (the little things) can influence a game in a big way. We all lived that last year. We lived that Menlo game. We know what we need to do differently – not jump offsides, take that one extra step in a run-block, hold that pass-block for half-second longer, and not miss that throw.
“It’s like my dad (Gino) says, ‘If you take care of the pennies, the dollars take care of themselves.’ ”
For the now, “the dollars” represent more than just statistical feats or a scholarship offer. Campiotti’s focus is hanging the program’s sixth section banner and returning to a regional bowl to finish the job. Only section champions are eligible to play in a regional bowl, where the Buffaloes are 0-2.
He’ll start counting “pennies” on Aug. 25 against Valley Christian, ranked No. 8 for all divisions in NorCalPrep’s preseason poll.
Despite its experience, wealth of talent and big-time schedule, Manteca was unranked.
“As a team, I want to break the school record,” Campiotti said. “We’ve never won a regional game. I want to play in a state championship game. That would cap my career better than any numbers could. Like I said, it’s a real brotherhood we have here. We would do anything for one another. Being able to play at the highest level … I couldn’t ask for more.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Counting Down the Top-50
A look at some of the top returning talent in the Stanislaus District:
50. Andrew Gibson, running back, Ceres. 49. Dallin Tilby, kicker, Turlock. 48. Tymon Bolden, running back, Orestimba. 47. Clifford Johnson, lineman, Merced. 46. Michael Vivo, quarterback, Waterford. 45. Ryan Henriques, safety, Modesto. 44. Jaysen Reindel, lineman, East Union. 43. Estevan Barragan, defensive back, Central Valley. 42. Kyle Rachels, safety, Manteca. 41. Chris Styles, running back, Modesto. 40. Lance Bickle, tight end, Pitman. 39. Michael Winters, running back/defensive back, Ripon. 38. Chris Butterfield, wide receiver, Enochs. 37. Mason Dambacher, linebacker, Sonora. 36. Carter Williams, defensive back, Manteca. 35. Octavio Perez, linebacker, Orestimba. 34. Coleby Garrett, linebacker, Central Catholic. 33. Jack Camara, linebacker, Sonora. 32. Tyler Vargas, athlete, Orestimba. 31. Davion Gates, running back, Modesto Christian. 30. Bobby Avina, quarterback, Gregori. 29. Paul Puaauli, linebacker, Modesto Christian. 28. Zac Campbell, linebacker, Oakdale. 27. Brandon Gray, wide receiver/defensive end, Beyer. 26. Kyle Reis, offensive lineman, Manteca. 25. Jacob Peterson, athlete, Sierra. 24. Bryce Peterson, quarterback, Downey. 23. Oliver Perez, running back, Gustine. 22. Evan Bearden, wide receiver/defensive end, Sonora. 21. Brenden Tallent, offensive lineman, Pitman. 20. Dhameer Warren, quarterback, Merced. 19. Jace Krick, linebacker, Oakdale. 18. Bronson Harmon, safety/wingback, Oakdale. 17. Ferrin Manueleua, linebacker, Manteca. 16. Dustin Grein, wide receiver/defensive back, Turlock. 15. Chris Mendoza, offensive lineman, Central Catholic. 14. David Serrano, defensive lineman, Central Valley. 13. Matt Kjeldgaard, defensive lineman, Oakdale. 12. Otutoa Afu, offensive lineman, Sonora. 11. Dauson Booker, running back, Central Catholic. 10. Zaire Eugene, running back, Modesto. 9. Gabe Sanchez, tight end, Gregori. 8. Justin Kakala, defensive lineman, Manteca. 7. Lavon Wallace, defensive back, Buhach Colony. 6. Cameron Cherry, running back, Oakdale. 5. Brandon Williamson, lineman, Central Catholic. 4. Gino Campiotti, quarterback, Manteca.
Next: No. 3 will be revealed online Tuesday and in print Wednesday.
Comments