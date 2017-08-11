Modesto Quarterback Club returns after raising $10K for football teams in 2016

The Modesto Quarterback Club will host its first meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, four days before football seasons kicks off.
The public is invited to attend the luncheon at Coach’s Corner, 950 Oakdale Road, near the intersection at Scenic Drive. There, each of the city’s high school and college football coaches will preview their season and upcoming opponent.
The high school season gets underway on Aug. 25, while Modesto Junior College’s season opener is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the College of San Mateo.
It promises to be a special season in Modesto. The Pirates are looking to build off a historic second season under coach Rusty Stivers. Modesto Junior College captured its first outright Valley Conference title since 1980 and made program history with a Northern California semifinal appearance.
At the prep level, Downey is vying for its sixth consecutive city championship, a feat accomplished only by Davis in the 1980s. Central Catholic is also a two-time defending champion in the Valley Oak League.
The Modesto Quarterback Club holds meetings each Monday throughout the season, with one exception: Monday, Aug. 4, Labor Day. That week the meeting will be held on Tuesday, same time and location, to accommodate for the school holiday.
The cost to attend each meeting is $10, which includes lunch. The money is placed into scholarship fund for 11 of Modesto’s football programs: Big Valley Christian, Central Catholic, Beyer, Davis, Downey, Enochs, Gregori, Johansen, Modesto, Modesto Christian, and Modesto Junior College.
Scholarship sizes are determined by each school’s participation in the weekly meeting.
Last fall, the Modesto Quarterback Club enjoyed a resurgence after a few lean years. President Steve Goodyear said the club raised more than $10,000 in 2016, exceeding the $8,000 raised in 2015.
