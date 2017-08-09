Who are The Bee’s top-50 returning football players? Here are Nos. 10-5.

The final countdown.
As the start of football season approaches, The Bee will unveil its top returning players over the next three weeks, beginning with Nos. 10 through 5.
The list below includes players from six different Stanislaus District programs, each with Division I ability, unmatched leadership skills and the potential to build on impressive 2016 campaigns.
You could build a case for any one of these players to be ranked higher, and that’s the fun in putting together lists like these. We reserve the right to be wrong, but please understand The Bee has done the leg work.
The list is a collaborative effort. We scoured old rosters, all-league lists and articles, as well as watched 7-on-7s closely this summer. We also polled local coaches and journalists in search of the 50 best returners.
Feel free to contact me with your input and opinions, whether by email (jburns@modbee.com) or on Twitter (@jburns1980), but please don’t disparage any of the athletes in the top-50. That just isn’t cool. Remember, this is meant to be fun and informative, and I look forward to any new information you might have.
So, without further ado, here are this week’s top returning players:
10. Zaire Eugene, running back, Modesto: An intriguing talent, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound Zaire Eugene exploded on the varsity scene a year ago, rushing for 424 yards and five touchdowns in his first three games. Then came a head injury that seemingly halted the Panthers’ early progress. Eugene finished with a team-high 883 yards and 10 total touchdowns, and was named the Modesto Metro Conference’s Outstanding Back. He averaged nearly 10 yards per carry. With two returners back on the offensive line – Eric Soares and Chanveer Hothi – Eugene could be poised for a breakout season in head coach Brett Wagner’s offense. Eugene is looking to become the first Modesto High running back to top 1,000 yards since Antonio Perez in 2013.
9. Gabe Sanchez, tight end, Gregori: With Sanchez and quarterback Bobby Avina, No. 30 on this list, the Jaguars have the ability to attack teams through the air. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Sanchez is a legitimate red-zone threat. He had 19 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns in just nine games last fall. If he and Avina can remain on the field, Gregori should challenge Downey for MMC supremacy. Regardless, Sanchez has a future at the next level. He has received offers from Columbia University, the Air Force Academy and the University of San Diego.
8. Justin Kakala, defensive lineman, Manteca: Kakala is a budding national recruit who has verbally committed to Cal. He has received an offer from Colorado and strong interest from Harvard. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound tackle is an intriguing prospect because he possesses the size, speed and athleticism to dominate at the line of scrimmage. Kakala paced the Buffaloes with 11 sacks, and provided a lasting moment when he blocked a kick, scooped up the loose ball and raced 15 for a touchdown in a 38-0 win over Los Banos in the semifinal round of the Division IV playoffs. “When you got a guy of that caliber of player on that side of the ball, you have to account for him,” Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso. “You’re taking two guys to block one guy, which takes away from some of the stuff you’re trying to accomplish. He’s a big guy in a big body with an athletic skill set. You’re trying to run away from him and you can’t even do that.”
7. Lavon Wallace, defensive back, Buhach Colony: The Thunder star flies into his senior season on a high note after solidifying his college plans. Wallace has verbally committed to Colorado, becoming the fourth player in program history to accept an offer from a Pac-12 school. He joins the Cochran brothers, Matt and Aaron, both of whom attended Cal out of high school, and Aziz Shittu, who starred at Stanford. At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Wallace is rated as one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the Class of 2018 in Northern California. He had two interceptions, a scoop-and-score and four total touchdowns in eight games last fall. Wallace also received offers from Fresno State, Cal, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State and Wyoming.
6. Cameron Cherry, wingback, Oakdale: With the graduation of Bee player of the year Will Semone, the spotlight shifts to Cherry, whose breakout junior season was overshadowed by Semone’s pursuit of the Stanislaus District’s all-time single-season rushing record. Cherry rushed for more than 1,500 yards in a secondary role, exploding off the wing with a blend of speed and power. With more touches, Cherry could join Semone in the 2,000-yard rushing club. He gave Oakdale fans a glimpse of what he can do in a featured role against Sierra last fall. With Semone nursing an injury, Cherry had 171 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns as the Mustangs snapped the Timberwolves’ nine-game winning streak with a 28-25 victory.
5. Brandon Williamson, lineman, Central Catholic: Williamson was named a captain as a junior for his steady play and demeanor. He exudes a quiet confidence off the field, but plays with unrelenting power and drive between the white lines. Williamson received the character award at the 2016 Honor Bowl and was later named to the all-Valley Oak League first team as an offensive and defensive lineman. His leadership and versatility was tested last season when Central Catholic was forced to play Holy Bowl rival St. Mary’s without 19 players. In that game, Williamson played tight end and outside linebacker. He doesn’t have a scholarship offer yet – a foot injury slowed his spring and summer – but it won’t be long.
Previous: 50. Andrew Gibson, running back, Ceres. 49. Dallin Tilby, kicker, Turlock. 48. Tymon Bolden, running back, Orestimba. 47. Clifford Johnson, lineman, Merced. 46. Michael Vivo, quarterback, Waterford. 45. Ryan Henriques, safety, Modesto. 44. Jaysen Reindel, lineman, East Union. 43. Estevan Barragan, defensive back, Central Valley. 42. Kyle Rachels, safety, Manteca. 41. Chris Styles, running back, Modesto. 40. Lance Bickle, tight end, Pitman. 39. Michael Winters, running back/defensive back, Ripon. 38. Chris Butterfield, wide receiver, Enochs. 37. Mason Dambacher, linebacker, Sonora. 36. Carter Williams, defensive back, Manteca. 35. Octavio Perez, linebacker, Orestimba. 34. Coleby Garrett, linebacker, Central Catholic. 33. Jack Camara, linebacker, Sonora. 32. Tyler Vargas, athlete, Orestimba. 31. Davion Gates, running back, Modesto Christian. 30. Bobby Avina, quarterback, Gregori. 29. Paul Puaauli, linebacker, Modesto Christian. 28. Zac Campbell, linebacker, Oakdale. 27. Brandon Gray, wide receiver/defensive end, Beyer. 26. Kyle Reis, offensive lineman, Manteca. 25. Jacob Peterson, athlete, Sierra. 24. Bryce Peterson, quarterback, Downey. 23. Oliver Perez, running back, Gustine. 22. Evan Bearden, wide receiver/defensive end, Sonora. 21. Brenden Tallent, offensive lineman, Pitman. 20. Dhameer Warren, quarterback, Merced. 19. Jace Krick, linebacker, Oakdale. 18. Bronson Harmon, safety/wingback, Oakdale. 17. Ferrin Manueleua, linebacker, Manteca. 16. Dustin Grein, wide receiver/defensive back, Turlock. 15. Chris Mendoza, offensive lineman, Central Catholic. 14. David Serrano, defensive lineman, Central Valley. 13. Matt Kjeldgaard, defensive lineman, Oakdale. 12. Otutoa Afu, offensive lineman, Sonora. 11. Dauson Booker, running back, Central Catholic.
Next week: Nos. 4-2.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
