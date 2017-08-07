How will Turlock football replace the two-time Central California Conference MVP?

Over the last three seasons, the Turlock High football team has finished near the top of the Central California Conference, achieving a high-water mark last fall.
The title-starved Bulldogs rolled through league unbeaten, clinching their first championship in 13 years with a Harvest Bowl win over Pitman.
“I feel like the last three years, the athletes and the school have realized we’ve changed the culture,” said coach James Peterson, who is 46-36 in eight seasons and 16-6 in the last two. “We’re not going to ping-pong (in the standings).”.
The agent of change was do-it-all Danny Velasquez, a two-time league MVP and All-District selection.
Velasquez started three seasons for the Bulldogs, anchoring the offensive attack as a tailback in 2014 and ’15 and from under center as a senior. Now a slot receiver at Modesto Junior College, Velasquez won league MVP awards at both positions, and was named the Lions All-Star Game MVP in June as the South’s starting quarterback.
He was talent, moxie, country grit and follow-me-into-the-fire leadership all rolled into one.
“Danny was a three-year starter who played lights-out every year,” Peterson said. “He’s probably one of the most special guys we’ve had. You could have argued he deserved a league MVP (as a sophomore), too.”
How do you replace a player of that weight?
Breed another.
The pressure’s on, Jonah Kosakiewicz.
Barring a major collapse or injury, Kosakiewicz, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior, will start the season opener against Freedom on Aug. 25.
“This kid Jonah does things that are very Danny-like, in terms of game play. He’s serious about his work, comes to practice and wants to get better; he’s coachable,” Peterson said. “He’s got great feet, too. That will surprise a lot of guys. We got another guy. He’s going to be a special guy, but he’s not Danny.”
Not yet, anyway.
His summer workouts have inspired confidence.
Kosakiewicz met with position coach, Kirk Johnson, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 6 o’clock and was invited to the National Top Gun Showcase in South Carolina. There, he competed against 40 quarterbacks in the Class of 2019.
“I found myself helping out some of the other kids and giving them some input and advice,” Kosakiewicz said. “I’ve been training with coach Johnson – a lot of preparation for the upcoming season – and it was all reiterating what he taught me. I felt polished and felt my skills were in the top-10.”
Like Velasquez, Kosakiewicz is a dual threat. He started two seasons at the junior varsity level, executing the same playbook.
“The way he can buy time and find receivers down the field, I was able to do that at the JV level,” Kosakiewicz said. “I know it’s a different game, but with training and some help, I can do it at the varsity level.”
Peterson toyed with moving Kosakiewicz up last season to replace 2015 starter Peyton Dunseth, but Velasquez wanted that chance.
In no position to deny his star, Peterson was rewarded with a championship. After losing its first two games against quality out-of-section opponents – Freedom and Clovis – Turlock won nine consecutive games, including a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff game with Lincoln of Stockton.
Velasquez rushed for a team-high 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also completed 57 passes for 946 yards and 14 TDs.
“We gave him an option to compete and he did a great job,” Peterson said. “But we had Jonah in position.”
Peterson said Kosakiewicz’ feet will save him while he continues to develop as a passer and leader.
“He can escape pressure, run the ball and do all those things with his legs that made Danny dangerous,” Peterson said. “What he needs to learn is to be a great leader like Danny. That comes with age. He needs to mature, and he will. I think he will definitely be the guy.”
Until then, Peterson will insulate his young QB with veterans.
Mark Flores is a third-year running back and Dustin Grein is a two-way standout, who may slide under center from time to time. Senior wide receiver Jordan Porter has had an impressive summer and Hughson transfer Garret Fountain has made an immediate impression at tight end and linebacker.
“Ultimately, that’s how you replace a guy like Danny. If we can get all of these special players playing together, that will be the ticket,” Peterson said. “We’ve got guys around Jonah who have great leadership qualities. Guys that have been there every step of the way with Danny and Mustafa (Noel-Johnson) and those guys that graduated.”
Velasquez is still there.
He texts Kosakiewicz regularly and helped coach him up at the Blue and Gold scrimmage.
“That was a hard transition for him, going from an MVP running back to winning that award again at quarterback. That says a lot about his athleticism and leadership,” Kosakiewicz said. “It was a great opportunity to work with him, seeing how he led the team ... how he spoke to the kids and how they reacted.
“He still sends me a text or two. He has helped me out a lot.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
