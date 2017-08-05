A rebel to the Soviets, a hero in Hungary, now his children bring his ashes home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Dumpster fire damages Car Audio Outlaws Pause 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 2:18 Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story 2:01 Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:27 Fresno County Office of Education’s sex educator tells why teens need help making responsible decisions 1:55 Widow of Blue Valley football coach on organ donation: "It just made sense" 1:05 Modesto City Schools Go Digital 1:53 How to interview at a job fair Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Erik and Christine Zador discuss their upcoming trip to Hungary to compete in the FINA World Masters Swimming Championships and spread their father's ashes in Budapest, his birthplace. Ervin Zador helped lead Hungary to a water polo gold medal in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. Joe Cortez jcortez@modbee.com

Erik and Christine Zador discuss their upcoming trip to Hungary to compete in the FINA World Masters Swimming Championships and spread their father's ashes in Budapest, his birthplace. Ervin Zador helped lead Hungary to a water polo gold medal in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. Joe Cortez jcortez@modbee.com