Who are The Bee’s top-50 returning football players? Here are Nos. 20-11.

This week’s release of The Bee’s top-50 returning football players has a very distinct Valley Oak League feel to it.
Of the 10 players listed below, six play in the VOL, widely considered the best league in the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section. Three players guided Oakdale to league, Sac-Joaquin Section Division III and CIF State Bowl Division III-A titles, while another spearheaded Manteca’s pursuit of a Division IV section crown.
A pair of Central Catholic players bully their way into the top-20, and there’s a small cameo from a very large player from Sonora, an original member of the VOL before the last realignment.
One important note: We reserve the right to be wrong, but please understand we’ve done the leg work. The list is a collaborative effort. We scoured old rosters, all-league lists and articles, as well as watched 7-on-7s closely this summer. We also polled local coaches and journalists in search of the 50 best returners.
So, without further ado, here are this week’s top returning players, Nos. 20-11:
20. Dhameer Warren, quarterback, Merced: The Merced junior quarterback gave everyone a glimpse of what he could do last fall, when, with little experience running the Bears’ offense, Warren stepped in for the injured Jake Foss, the 2015 Central California Conference offensive player of the year. A dual-threat, the 6-foot-2 Warren appeared in 11 games, throwing for 788 yards and 11 touchdowns, while completing 69.4 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and that versatility kept the Bears in the hunt for the CCC title. If he can return to form, Merced could threaten for league and section titles.
19. Jace Krick, linebacker, Oakdale: An all-VOL first-team selection last fall, Krick provided one of the season’s signature moments, racing the length of The Corral with a pick-6 interception in a victory over Sutter in the CIF Northern California regional bowl. Longtime Mustang fans said The Corral was never louder than when Krick stepped in front of a pass in the third quarter and scampered 78 yards for the touchdown.
18. Bronson Harmon, safety/wingback, Oakdale: Harmon was named to the all-VOL and All-District teams after leading the Mustangs in interceptions with six. He is the Stanislaus District’s most decorated multisport athlete. Not only does Harmon play on both sides of the ball for the Oakdale football team, but he is also a state-caliber wrestler. His junior year included Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF State Bowl championships on the gridiron and a Masters title on the mat.
17. Ferrin Manuleleua, linebacker, Manteca: The heart and soul of the Manteca defense, the 6-foot, 220-pound Manuleleua has averaged 107 tackles over the last two seasons, including a career-high 116 last fall. He also had 5.5 sacks and set the physical tone for the VOL’s stingiest unit. He comes from a rich bloodline. Manuleleua’s older sisters – Sia (Cal State East Bay) and Leah (South Dakota State) – received soccer scholarships, and Leah was The Bee’s 2015 Girls Soccer Player of the Year after leading the state in scoring.
16. Dustin Grein, defensive back/wide receiver, Turlock: With the graduation of two-time CCC MVP Danny Velasquez, Turlock will look to Grein, a talented two-way player, to provide the star power. Grein was an all-CCC first team selection at wide receiver and defensive back. He averaged 7 yards per carry and scored six rushing touchdowns, reeled in 15 catches for 259 yards and three scores, and accounted for five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumble recoveries). If the Bulldogs are going to repeat as champions, Grein must have a greater impact. He’ll also need to protect the football. Grein had a team-high six fumbles, all of them lost.
15. Chris Mendoza, lineman, Central Catholic: The 5-foot-10, 255-pound junior blossomed into one of the Raiders’ top linemen in 2016. With impressive speed and strength, Mendoza finished many of his blocks down field, opening holes for Central Catholic’s fleet of running backs. Mendoza was rewarded by VOL coaches, who named him to the all-conference second team.
14. David Serrano, defensive lineman, Central Valley: Serrano was key cog in Central Valley’s first-ever Western Athletic Conference championship last fall. The Hawks dominated the trenches. All four defensive linemen were named to the all-conference first team, including league MVP Erik Mejia, Outstanding Defensive Player Carlos Fregoso, Outstanding Defensive Lineman Gabriel Quezada and Serrano, a first-team selection. Only Serrano returns, thrusting the weight of the program on his shoulders. Fortunately, Serrano (43 tackles, 17 for a loss and three sacks) can handle the load. He is a nightmare in pads: 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds.
13. Matt Kjeldgaard, defensive lineman, Oakdale: Kjeldgaard has verbally committed to Fresno State, turning down scholarship offers from San Jose State and Sacramento State. His recruitment spiked after the Mustangs’ state title run and an impressive showing in summer camps across the state. The Bulldogs were so impressed by Kjeldgaard’s tenacity at the UCLA camp, they requested a special workout the next day. With his hand in the dirt and 270 pounds ready to launch, Kjeldgaard is a game-changing talent. He was named to the all-VOL second team as a junior, but has the potential to become the best defensive player this fall.
12. Otutoa Afu, offensive lineman, Sonora: Sonora has won three straight conference championships largely because few in the Mother Lode can go the distance with the Wildcats, who have fed off the physicality of Bradley Canepa, Killian Rosko and Nate Gookin in the past. Those three have graduated, but Afu, a late bloomer by football’s standards, fills the void. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior is a returning all-league lineman who starts at guard on offense and nose on defense. Though he has only been a part of the Wildcats program for two years, Afu has a chance to graduate as one of the Stanislaus District’s top linemen.
11. Dauson Booker, running back, Central Catholic: Booker spelled VOL MVP Jared Rice in the backfield for the Raiders, but should step into a starring role this fall. Booker rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. He rushed for a season-high 113 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries in a 27-6 victory over Downey in the first round of the Division II playoffs. His athleticism is enticing. Booker has competed against collegiate athletes in the javelin. Coach Roger Canepa said the 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior has already received an offer from Sacramento State, and there may be more coming down the pipe.
