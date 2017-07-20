Notes: Enochs girls wrestling lands another state honor. This one goes to the coach.

Enochs High’s Duane Brooks has been named the High School Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year by the California Coaches Association.
Brooks was honored during an awards ceremony in June, the same night Pitman girls volleyball coach Kristen Pontes-Christian (Northern California coach of the year) and former Johansen water polo coach Brent Bohlender (Hall of Fame) were celebrated.
“It’s humbling, but I have to give all the credit to the girls and my wife (Julie Logan-Brooks) for helping stick with it through all these years and the challenges we’ve experienced,” he said. “Not every season is amazing.”
Fooled us.
In 10 seasons at Enochs, Brooks has helped crown three CIF state champions – Sariah Jones, 2015-16, and Rory Coscia, 2017 – and led the Eagles to the 2015 CIF State team title. It was the first state championship by a Modesto City Schools program in more than 30 years.
“It’s been a nice run,” Brooks said. “We hope for more success this year. We have three of our state placers returning (Coscia, Katrina Guevara, two-time state finalist, and Kaitlain Gilmour, seventh) and a couple of good additions coming in.”
Roadrunners off and running to Junior Olympics: The Central Valley Roadrunners have qualified nine athletes for Junior Olympic Nationals meet, which begins July 24 in the University of Kansas.
Only five will attend the meet, according to coach Carl Bryant: Edward Charles, a student-athlete at Beyer High; and the 400-meter relay team of Brynn Waller, LaShay Hart, Natalie Thorning and Madyson Hoffman.
Hoffman will also compete in the long jump, where Bryant believes she has a legitamate shot at a top-8 finish in the girls 9-10 age group.
Charles will compete in the 3,000 meter for the men’s 17-18 age group.
Those that qualified but will not attend the meet are: the 3,200-meter girls relay team of Samara Garmon, Haleigh Humble, Hannah-Beth Norman and Delilah Mendoza-Valladolid. They’ll compete in the 13-14 age group.
Valladolid also qualified in the 100- and 400-meter sprints.
Bumgardner Memorial Tournament: Lathrop High’s Christian Guzman netted the overall boys championship at the Bumgardner Memorial Tournament.
Guzman carded a 148 over two days at Del Rio Country Club. The soon-to-be senior was one of the top players in the Valley Oak League this past spring. He became the first golfer in school history to advance to the CIF Northern California Championship at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville.
Anitra Khoth was the girls’ overall champion. She shot a 150.
K.J. Dieker edged Jeeven Larson (151) and Alec Butler (153) in the boys’ 16-18 division with a 149.
Madeline Zunino was the girls’ 15-18 champion with a 155. Dymphna Ueda and Annie Liu finished four strokes back at 159.
Other winners included: Ryan Meyer, 153, boys’ 14-15; Alice Liu, 162, girls’ 12-14; Aidan Tran, 154, boys’ 12-13; Mimi Whang, 71, girls’ 10-11; Clark Van Gaalen, 75, boys’ 10-11; Asterisk Talley, 71, girls’ 7-9; and Jacob Garibaldi, 73, boys’ 7-9.
Milan Forza heads to nationals: An under-19 competitive soccer club that draws from the Stanislaus County holds the No. 1 ranking in the world.
Milan Forza will have to prove it this week at a national tournament in Indiana.
Milan Forza has climbed to the top of the regional, national and global rankings with victories in 31 of its 42 games. The club is 31-4-7 with championships at the USCS West Regional, the Champions Cup Spring Invitational, the NorCal State Cup and Sporting Invitational in the last year.
Milan Forza is coached by Javier Espindola and competes at the Diamond level. Among its players are Central Catholic’s Robert Mejia, the Valley Oak League MVP last winter. Mejia tallied 36 goals and 12 assists for the Raiders, who qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
