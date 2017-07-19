From one coast to another, Chuck Hayes Basketball shines during NCAA live period

Modesto Christian High senior Gabe Murphy improved his stock at last week’s Adidas Gauntlet Finale in South Carolina.
The 6-foot-9 center starred for Chuck Hayes Basketball’s sponsored 17-and-under AAU basketball team. Though the team struggled against elite competition, Murphy impressed several college coaches with his tenacity in the paint.
Murphy had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in CHB’s opener, a game watched by as many as 25 college coaches. He later poured in 20 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
“Talking on defense really helped me stay engaged,” said Murphy, all-Modesto Metro Conference second-team selection last winter. “Making sure I’m alert and know everything that’s going on, that’s what helped with my defense, rebounding and blocked shots.”
CHB Director Greg Rosenbaum wasn’t concerned so much about the final results, but the exposure. CHB, a second-year program comprised mostly of kids from the Stanislaus District, got the chance to play in front of as many as 45 college coaches.
Murphy had strong interest from Navy, Washington State, Boise State, Cornell, San Jose State, Northern Arizona, Chico State and Fresno Pacific before the trip to Spartanburg, South Carolina, but has since added Nevada and Army.
“It forced me to raise my game a lot,” Murphy said of the competition and attention at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale. “There are always going to be butterflies when you’re on a big stage, but when the ball is in the air, you can’t let that affect you.
“You have to tune it out and play the game. It’s all about the opportunity. If you do what you do and do it well, everything will take care of itself.”
The CHB 17s travel from one big stage to the next. The team will participate in the Double Pump in Los Angeles this week, July 20-23, before closing the summer at the Adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas, July 26-30.
Modesto Christian teammates Michael Pearson Jr., Dathan Satchell and Aaron Murphy continue to build their college portfolio, as well. The Crusader triumvirate led the CHB 16s to the NorCal Summer Tip Off title.
Each impressed in their own way.
Pearson Jr. flashed through the lane, found the open teammate and showcased a feathery shot from beyond the 3-point line, while the younger Murphy, a 6-foot-5 junior who missed all of last season with a knee injury, drew praise for his defense and length.
Satchell, who was ineligible his sophomore season, carried CHB to the championship. A dynamic scorer, Satchell canned eight 3-pointers in a 74-71 victory over the Oakland Soldiers’ EYBL team.
“Our kids expect to win every game no matter who they are playing,” Rosenbaum said. “When you peel back the onion and recognize the team you are playing, you realize you just beat one of the top-two teams in Northern California and a top-10 team in the state.”
The CHB 16s went 4-0 with victories against Orange County Magic, Lakeshow of the Bay Area, and the San Francisco Rebels.
“It was a huge weekend for Dathan and Aaron because both missed their entire sophomore season,” Rosenbaum said. “Their names are unknown outside of the area and this helped put them on the map.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
