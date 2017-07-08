Downey returned to the winner's circle at the 11th annual Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2017, defeating Sonora in the final, 18-14. The Knights have won two of the last three championships.
More Videos
2:03
Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament
3:30
Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Farewell to Ron Agostini
Beyer High's Brian Perry is The Modesto Bee's All-District Boys Basketball Players of the Year. Perry discusses his success and that of his Patriots. Game video courtesy of Kyle McKim/Beyer High School. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and James Burns/jburns@modbee.com)
Modesto Christian's Meagan and Nicole Warwick are The Modesto Bee's All-District Girls Basketball Players of the Year. The twin Crusaders talk about their senior seasons and their futures. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and James Burns/jburns@modbee.com).
Oakdale High's Colbey Harlan is The Modesto Bee's All-District Boys Wrestler of the Year. Colbey talked about his season, which ended with a CIF State second-place finish. Special thanks for video use to CalGrappler.com. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com).
Enoch High School's Rory Coscia is The Modesto Bee's All-District Girls Wrestler of the Year. Rory talked about her season, which ended with a CIF State title. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com and Ron Agostini/ragostini@modbee.com).
The Bee's Joe Cortez and Ron Agostini offer their finalists for All-District Players of the Year for boys and girls basketball and wrestling and bid farewell to the winter sports in this week's Stanislaus Sports Weekly presented by Doctors Medical Center. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)