New kids put Downey back on top at Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament

The Downey High football team returned to the winner’s circle at the 11th annual Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament with an 18-14 victory over Sonora.
The title is the third in four years for the Knights, who showcased a new-look roster on Saturday morning. With former stars Calvin Grover (Sacramento State) and Aaric Holt (Kansas Wesleyan) watching in street clothes, Downey introduced a class of talent: first-year quarterback Bryce Peterson, wide receivers Javon Gamez and Jairol Harris-Red, and linebacker Nick Cummins, among others.
While the Knights might be short on experience, they’re long on athleticism and speed. Even without UCLA-bound wide receiver Isaiah Johnson, who was vacationing with family in Chicago, Downey had the deepest and most explosive collection of wide receivers in the field of 16.
Peterson, the heir apparent to Brett Neves and a player that has drawn comparisons to alumni and Southern Utah sophomore Aaron Zwahlen, showed his poise. He overcame two tipped-ball interceptions early in the first game, a 14-6 victory over East Union, and engineered wins over Turlock, Atwater and Lincoln of Stockton to advance the Knights to the final.
Cummins sealed a contentious battle with the Trojans with an interception in the final minutes, while Gamez, the Modesto Metro Conference’s runner-up in the 100-meter dash, ran away from his defender for a long touchdown. Gamez paced the Knights’ junior varsity team in receiving last fall with 400 yards and four touchdowns on 16 receptions.
The win exorcised some demons for the Knights, who lost a shootout at Lincoln last fall, 51-38.
Saturday’s result is a bad omen for the rest of the MMC. Downey’s success over the season has translated into conference play, where the Knights are the five-time defending MMC champion.
Here’s some other notes from Saturday’s tournament:
Beyer sophomore Blake Melendez was baptized by fire in the morning game against Weston Ranch of the Valley Oak League. Playing in place of senior starter Ben Polack, who was on vacation, Melendez was seemingly caught off guard by the speed of the varsity game. He took a pair of four-second sacks (there’s no pass rush), resulting in a long discussion with offensive coordinator Aiden Ruiz. Melendez will start for the junior varsity team, and by all accounts, the Manning Passing Academy student is the future of the Beyer offense. …
It’s been a busy summer for Los Banos’ Dustin Caropreso. In June, Caropreso and his crew coached the North to victory in the Central California Lions All-Star Football Classic, 31-18. In that game, the North trailed 18-0 at the half before scoring the final 31 points. On Saturday, his young and undersized Tigers weren’t so lucky. Los Banos was defeated by Lincoln and on the road before the final. ...
Hilmar auditioned two quarterbacks: left-handed sophomore Treven Crowley, who beat Orestimba over the top for a touchdown pass on the opening possession of the second game; and junior Ryan Texeira, the younger brother of former starting quarterback Daniel Texeira. In 2015, Daniel Texeira led the Yellow jackets to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI final. ....
Speaking of little brothers: Turlock is a run-first team, but if coach James Peterson ever decides to open up the playbook he’s got a strong-armed, big-bodied quarterback in junior Garret Fountain. The kid brother of former Hughson quarterback Walter Fountain, Garret picked apart Downey’s secondary in a 21-20 loss. Fountain is a transfer from Hughson and will most likely start the season at tight end and outside linebacker. Fellow junior Jonah Kosakiewicz is the front-runner to replace two-time Central California Conference MVP Danny Velasquez, now a freshman at Modesto Junior College.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
