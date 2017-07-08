New kids put Downey back on top at Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament Pause 3:30 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Farewell to Ron Agostini 2:50 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: State track meet 2:51 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs 2:45 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: All-star basketball 2:41 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: MMC baseball race 3:50 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Five things to know this week 3:38 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: MMC baseball race 4:06 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Baseball tournaments 3:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Football, baseball, track and swimming Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Downey returned to the winner's circle at the 11th annual Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2017, defeating Sonora in the final, 18-14. The Knights have won two of the last three championships. James Burns jburns@modbee.com

