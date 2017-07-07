Football’s summer season comes to a close at Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament

The Downey High football team failed to three-peat at the Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament last summer.
The Knights were eliminated in the semifinal round by eventual champion Lincoln of Stockton, spoiling their run of dominance in the 11-year-old tournament.
On Saturday, Downey will look to take back the title as 16 teams from the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section converge on MJC Stadium.
With the dead period looming on Monday, the MJC Passing Tournament serves as a final showcase for teams that have spent the summer competing in 7-on-7 scrimmages.
Few teams place as much importance on the summer season as Downey, the five-time defending Modesto Metro Conference champion and one of the most prolific passing teams in the section.
While a majority of the programs in the Stanislaus District prefer to keep the ball on the ground, the Knights have filled the air with footballs with quarterbacks Aaron Zwhalen, P.J. Wilson and Brett Neves.
Of the eight leagues that comprise the Stanislaus District, seven were won by teams with run-based DNA. The one outlier: Downey.
There’s a new name under center, too: Junior Bryce Peterson. Coach Jeremy Plaa believes he has the potential to be better than the rest, especially when paired with UCLA-bound wide receiver Isaiah Johnson.
Peterson will be tested on Saturday, as Downey has been drawn together with reigning Central California Conference champion Turlock; East Union, a playoff team out of the Valley Oak League; and Atwater, who hopes to gain traction under first-year coach Seneca Ybarra.
In all, 13 of the 16 teams will be from the Stanislaus District, including: Hilmar, Calaveras, Mariposa, Orestimba, Ceres, Escalon, Sonora, Beyer and Los Banos.
With graduated star Jack Weaver under center, East Union advanced to the championship match in 2016. The Lancers were defeated by Lincoln, which returns to defend its title.
Weston Ranch and Mountain House round of the field.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and each team is guaranteed four games. Each game is 20 minutes.
The rules are:
▪ Each team starts with the ball at the 35-yard line and they get four downs to cross the 15, and from there, four downs to score.
▪ A player is down when touched below the neck with one hand. The ball will be placed at the spot of the touch.
▪ Interceptions cannot be advanced and fumbles are dead balls.
▪ The offense has 25 seconds to snap the ball and the quarterback is allowed four seconds to throw. Defenses will not be allowed to rush the quarterback.
▪ There are no handoffs or quarterback scrambles.
▪ The defense is allowed one bump within five yards of the line of scrimmage and contact above the shoulders is prohibited.
▪ Touchdowns are worth six points. Teams are awarded one point for a conversion from five yards, and two points from 10 yards.
▪ Tiebreaker: Teams get one snap from the 35-yard line and the team that gains more yards is the winner. A coin flip will determine who goes first.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments