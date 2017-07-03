Modesto High’s first-year football coach inherits QB battle. Who has the upper hand?

The text message sets the tone for Brett Wagner’s first season at the helm of the Modesto High football program: “No decision. QB competition everyday.”
With the dead period fast-approaching, the Panthers’ quarterback battle between seniors Norvale Howard and R.J. Berumen will likely extend into fall camp.
The competition is real, too.
For starters, Howard and Berumen bring different skill sets to the field. Howard is a slashing quarterback who averaged more than 5 yards per rush last fall. At 6-foot-1, Berumen is more of a classic pocket passer.
When asked during the spring about his chances of earning the starting job, Berumen, then an outfielder with the baseball team, offered only this: “I’m going to do everything I can to be the starter.”
Modesto, which will take part in a passing tournament on Saturday at the College of San Mateo, opens the season Aug. 25 against Modesto Christian.
Howard turned heads in a 56-27 victory over the Crusaders last season.
After winning the starting job with an impressive showing at the Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament, Howard attempted just two passes against Modesto Christian.
He only needed his feet to unravel the Crusaders’ defense. Howard rushed for a 125 yards and a game-high three touchdowns.
A nimble playmaker, Howard won his first three starts before leaving a loss to Turlock with an ankle injury. His season was never the same.
Neither was Modesto’s.
The fast start only set in motion a bumpy roller coaster ride for a program now on its third coach in four seasons.
After a humbling 38-6 loss to Turlock, the eventual Central California Conference champion, the Panthers won their next three games with Berumen under center to become playoff eligible.
Modesto took advantage of the Modesto Metro Conference’s lower-tier, defeating Johansen, Davis and Enochs, three programs with a combined record of 5-25 in 2016.
Berumen was prolific during that stretch, throwing nine touchdowns without an interception.
Over the final three games, though, his production tapered off. Berumen was intercepted six times with just two TD passes against Downey, Gregori and Beyer, all three playoff teams.
Modesto’s season was halted in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs with a 64-7 loss to eventual section and Northern California champion St. Mary’s of Stockton. The Panthers finished 6-5.
In 10 games, Berumen was 44 of 85 for a team-high 779 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed for 179 yards and two TDs, averaging 3.1 yards per carry.
Howard was 23 of 44 for 403 and five touchdowns in seven appearances. He rushed for 435 yards and seven touchdowns. He was electric during the first three games, averaging 224 yards of offense and accounting for 10 touchdowns.
Wagner was named the head coach in March after Donnie Wallace, citing a balky back and work, decided to step down after two seasons. Wagner inherits a program that has made four consecutive playoff appearances and won shares of the MMC title in 2013 and 2015.
A Social Sciences instructor on campus, Wagner previously served as a lower-level coach for the Panthers, working under Wallace and former varsity head coach Rickie Alkire. He also coaches the girls golf program.
“I love working here. I love the program and the staff,” Wagner told The Bee in an interview in March. “I said, ‘Hey, let’s give it a try and do the best we can.’ We got great kids and it’s a great place to be. I couldn’t be any happier.”
Whoever wins the battle at QB will be insulated with talent.
Modesto promises to be a contender again in the MMC. The Panthers return a wealth of talent, including: running backs Chris Styles and Zaire Eugene; offensive linemen Eric Soares and Chanveer Hothi; defensive linemen Jesus Zepeda, Justin Cristo and Rafael Hernandez; wide receiver Connor Cruce, Taye McElvaine; safety Ryan Henriques; cornerbacks Skye Scacutto, Alex Verduzco; and linebackers Blake Brasil and Tyrieck Bland.
