Central Catholic football coach isn’t happy. Why that might be good for the Raiders.

The scowl is back.
Roger Canepa is none too pleased with how last season unfolded for his Central Catholic High football program, and that frustration has fueled the team’s offseason.
“I’m not happy,” Canepa said following a 7-on-7 scrimmage with Sonora, Escalon and Lincoln of Stockton at David Patton Field. “I hate losing ... even in checkers.”
The Raiders were eliminated in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs by Jesuit of Carmichael, halting a streak of four straight CIF State Bowl victories.
There were many highlights to Central Catholic’s season, like a share of the Valley Oak League title; VOL MVP Jared Rice, now a walk-on with the Cal Poly men’s basketball team; two Division I commits in cousins Montell (UC Davis) and DaRon Bland (Sacramento State); and a narrow loss to Cathedral Catholic, the Division I-AA state champion.
Still, losing doesn’t sit well with the only coach in Stanislaus District history with a fistful of state rings.
Central Catholic was 8-4, and the losses were the most since 2010.
“You lose in the second round and you only have yourself to blame. The problem was we didn’t do the little things right,” Canepa said. “When you go play people and you’re the four-time state champion, you get everyone’s best game every week. You understand me? You can’t have a bad week.
“Our kids want to be the best there is. They have the work ethic. Now, is it going to happen? I hope we can get back to where we were, but it won’t happen if you don’t work hard. We’re not happy about what happened (last season), which is good.”
Central Catholic’s path back to the mountaintop won’t be easy. Once again, Canepa has gone outside the section for non-conference tests.
The Raiders will open the season with Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco on Aug. 25, and then travel to Marin Catholic of Kentfield on Sept. 2.
The highly-anticipated, never-dull Holy Bowl with St. Mary’s follows on Sept. 8. Last season, Canepa suspended 19 players for the first half for violating team rules the week before, and Central Catholic never recovered in a 49-0 loss.
The Raiders will enjoy a bye the week of Sept. 15 before diving into VOL play at Manteca on Sept. 22.
The Buffaloes are a reigning CIF NorCal Division III-AA finalist and return two of the most dynamic players in the Sac-Joaquin Section: quarterback Gino Campiotti and defensive lineman Justin Kakala, who has committed to Cal.
The Raiders will play Sierra, East Union, Weston Ranch, Lathrop and Kimball in succession before closing the regular season with their annual clash with Oakdale, the reigning Division III-A state champions.
The Mustangs return a wealth of talent, including lineman Nico Sarale and Matt Kjeldgaard, linebackers Jace Krick and Josh Jacobson, and running backs Cameron Cherry and Bronson Harmon.
“They’re all going to be tough,” Canepa said.
To put themselves in the hunt for section and state titles, Central Catholic will need to settle on a quarterback.
Hunter Petlansky, now at Azusa Pacific by way of Columbia, was a pillar in the Raiders’ final three State Bowl victories. He was 17-0 in the playoffs.
“We have put a big emphasis on that position,” Canepa said. “We have to throw the football. We know we can run the ball, but we have to clean up a few things.”
Senior Theo Azevedo is the incumbent starter after backing up Cole Petlansky, Hunter’s younger brother and another Azusa Pacific commit, last fall.
Azevedo has been pushed in the summer by a trio of sophomores Kyle Jackson, transfer Jordan Barton and Dylan Everhard.
Azevedo, Jackson and Barton traveled to the De La Salle passing tournament on June 17, and all four have received reps in the local 7-on-7s.
Central Catholic also enlisted the help of two passing game specialists, who “cleaned up” the Raiders’ routes and play selection.
“Overall, we’re one of the better running teams in the section, I believe. Look at our backs. Even last year, we had guys, but we’re trying to get more of a balance,” Canepa said. “There were games we’d throw five, six, seven times. We need to be close to 15 or 20.
“Now that we’re Division II we can’t be one-dimensional. We’ve worked hard at that position.”
Central Catholic will attend Escalon’s 7-on-7 on Thursday. Among the district teams invited are Sonora, Ripon Christian and Waterford.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Central Catholic’s schedule
Aug. 25 Archbishop Riordan
Sept. 2 at Marin Catholic
Sept. 8 at St. Mary’s
Sept. 15 Bye
Sept. 22 vs. Manteca*
Sept. 29 vs. Sierra*
Oct. 6 at East Union*
Oct. 13 vs. Weston Ranch*
Oct. 20 at Lathrop*
Oct. 27 at Kimball*
Nov. 3 vs. Oakdale*
* denotes Valley Oak League games
