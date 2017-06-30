All-American softball players from Oakdale leave Fresno State for Pac-12 program

The Hackbarth twins are on the move.
Kindra and Maddi Hackbarth have transferred to Arizona State University after one year with the Fresno State softball program. The former high school All-Americans will be eligible to play in the spring.
“I’m happy I found my home again,” Maddi wrote in a text message to The Bee, “and I can’t wait to be a Sun Devil.”
I'm extremely blessed to announce that I'm going to be playing softball at ASU Happy to be finally home... Forks Up pic.twitter.com/oEktDW57HV— Maddi Hackbarth (@maddihack) June 21, 2017
In Tempe, the former Oakdale High stars will be reunited with the coach who originally recruited them to Fresno State out of high school – Trisha Ford, an assistant with the U.S. national team.
Ford was hired at Arizona State following a record-setting 2016 season with the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won 23 consecutive games, finished 42-12-1 and won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2001.
Along the way, the Bulldogs set school records for home runs (63) and slugging percentage (.499). During her four years in the Central Valley, Ford won back-to-back Mountain West championships and compiled an overall record of 143-73-1.
All of that was enticing to the Hackbarth twins and Oakdale High teammate Haley Fuller, all of whom signed with Fresno State.
Ford’s departure soured the experience for the sisters.
“The main reason why I went was to continue to play the sport I love – softball – but it wasn’t the program I was sold on by coach Ford and her staff,” Kindra said via text message. “Keep in mind, coach Ford had left to ASU in June before I attended Fresno State in the fall and the program went with her.”
Ford has been a breath of fresh air at Arizona State, which won its first nine games and eventually earned a No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional.
Congrats head coach, @Trisha_Ford and the 2017 Sun Devil softball team on an incredible 2017 season! #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/wmNDZ5GmaB— Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) May 22, 2017
The Sun Devils finished 31-22 in Ford’s first season, continuing a pair of impressive streaks. Arizona State has won at least 30 games in 22nd straight seasons, and posted a winning a record in 23.
“I definitely feel that my potential will grow with this coaching staff,” Maddi said. “I know that I will reach my highest level of play at this program.”
Maddi appeared in 26 games at Fresno State, including 20 starts. But after an impressive fall and regular-season debut (she clubbed a double and home run against Oregon), she was slowed by a concussion sustained in early March, according to the family.
After suffering the injuries, Maddi only played two innings the rest of the season, both during the series with UNLV on April 28-30.
She hit .185 with a .243 on-base percentage.
Sun Devils, please help us welcome @jade_g_15, @maddihack and @kindiboo to the Sun Devil Family! #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/rckpm7RBqg— Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) June 26, 2017
“My short time at Fresno State is one for the books,” Maddi said. “I would say that it wasn’t the best experience just because of everything that happened to me and how my health was handled. ... I got a concussion in March and never saw the field again except for two innings in the UNLV series.
“Don’t get me wrong, I loved my team and I loved playing in Margie Wright Stadium, but it was time to move onto bigger and better opportunities.”
In high school, Maddi was a dynamic two-way player. She was the Valley Oak League’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and a Flo-Softball All-American.
Kindra played in 44 games for the Bulldogs, many as a defensive replacement late. She hit .237 with a .256 on-base percentage.
I'm so excited to announce my transfer to ASU and I'm truly blessed to be back with such a great coaching staff Forks Up pic.twitter.com/EQtxObR4B3— Kindra Hackbarth (@kindiboo) June 21, 2017
Like her sister, Kindra was a Flo-Softball All-American. She was also a two-time VOL MVP (2013, 2016).
“I feel this coaching staff will use every bit of my talent and drive more out of me,” Kindra said. “They will push me to become a better player and person. ... I’ve never been this excited to be back on the field.”
