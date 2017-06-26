Will this Modesto Christian hoops star follow the path of an NBA Hall of Famer?

Gabe Murphy was still in diapers when David Robinson was wrapping up a Hall of Fame career with the San Antonio Spurs.
Still, the Modesto Christian High senior understands what made the 7-foot-1 Robinson one of the greatest centers to ever play the game: The little things, especially on the defensive end.
“I’m really trying to work on the little things in my game; trying to hone in defensively, because it’s been a weak spot,” Murphy said. “If my offense isn’t there and I can’t defend anyone, what can I do in a game? I’m not helping my team if I’m not making layups or protecting the rim.”
August 19, 2015
With the modern NBA dominated by skywalkers and shooters, Murphy, a blossoming 6-foot-9 big man, has tapped into the NBA vault for inspiration and tutelage. He has latched onto legendary post players of a bygone era, each with an all-time nickname: Superman (Shaquille O’Neal), The Mailman (Karl Malone), The Dream (Hakeem Olajuwon) and The Admiral (Robinson).
“I’m always trying to learn about the game,” Murphy said, “so I’ve watched those guys and try to take little bits of their game and incorporate it into mine.”
He and Robinson may share more than just a post move or two.
Murphy recently made an unofficial visit to Robinson’s alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Murphy landed Thursday and stayed until Saturday, a trip that coincided with an elite camp hosted by Navy.
There, Murphy toured the campus, stopping long enough to marvel at, and photograph, Robinson’s framed jersey. He met with the Midshipmen coaching staff and worked out with players from the camp. He took part in games of 5-on-5 and 3-on-3, and impressed in his individual sessions.
Thanks Coach Saunders and Coach DeChellis for having me at the Naval Academy this weekend!⚓️ pic.twitter.com/M2OxQwpHdH— Gabriel Murphy (@Big_Gabe32) June 24, 2017
“I had Coach Brice’s voice echoing in my head: ‘Don’t give up on rebounds. Run the floor,’ ” Murphy said of Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia. “I think Navy was impressed with the way I ran the floor. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been.”
That should entice.
At 6-9 and 235 pounds, Murphy is a bigger, more polished prospect than even the Navy’s most famous basketball alum.
When he arrived in Annapolis, Robinson was just 6-7 with one year of high school basketball under his belt. He developed quickly. A a two-time All-American and Naismith award winner, Robinson became the school’s only NBA player.
Murphy, who has yet to commit to a four-year college, isn’t caught up on becoming the second. He values academics and covets a university that places its graduates into a job. The Navy, and the other service academies, meet that criteria above all others.
“I wasn’t sure about the service and the military and didn’t know what to expect,” said Murphy, a straight-A student on top of being the Stanislaus District’s top returning center.
“When I went down there, they told me how much it could help my future. When you major in something and you finish, you have a job. You don’t have to apply to a bunch of different places or worry about ‘What do I do now?’ I like the structure – and Navy has a lot of structure. It would be a place I could get used to.”
This, however, is just the start of his recruitment. Washington State also has expressed interest in the third-year varsity player. Others could jump on board before the summer is out, too.
Murphy is a member of Chuck Hayes Basketball 17s, an AAU team sponsored by Adidas. The 17s will compete at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale in South Carolina July 12-15. The team also will play in tournaments in Los Angeles (Double Pump, July 20-23) and Las Vegas (Adidas Summer Championships, July 26-30).
Each stop will put Murphy in front of hundreds of college coaches and scouting services.
“This has been the most productive summer I’ve ever had,” said Murphy, who has shed 45 pounds since his freshman year. “I’ve gotten a lot better. I can drive now, too, so I’ve got more opportunities to get into the gym in Tracy and get to Modesto.
“Coach Brice is tough on me, but I always appreciate it. He knows I can improve, so he’s really pushed me.”
Trust the process!!❤️ 45 pounds pic.twitter.com/riLieFrTVa— Gabriel Murphy (@Big_Gabe32) June 15, 2017
Murphy’s long weekend wasn’t complete without a cameo appearance with the Modesto Christian squad.
Jet-lagged, Murphy took part in the second day of the 10th annual Sheldon-Franklin Summer Jam. He had nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in the championship, a 69-59 victory over Division-I power Sheldon.
“My legs were kind of dead, but it is what it is,” Murphy said. “You have to push through. A lot of basketball is a blessing.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments