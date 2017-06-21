Does Modesto Christian’s new addition make it a state frontrunner? Experts think so.

No one has crowned the Modesto Christian boys basketball team Open Division champions – yet – but one media source has moved the Crusaders to the top of the list of contenders.
And for good reason.
After a dominating two-day run at the De La Salle Nike tournament and a highly-publicized transfer, The NorCal Report believes Modesto Christian, with seven regulars returning, will be the team to beat in Northern California.
The Crusaders went 5-0 in Concord, defeating Valley Christian of San Jose, Clovis West, Crespi of Encino and Archbishop Mitty of San Jose by double figures. They also edged tournament host De La Salle by six points in a rematch of their 2016 CIF Northern California Open Division final, a game won by the Spartans.
“I think that (the tournament) was a good barometer,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said.
The NorCal Report agreed in a series of tweets from the tournament, beginning on June 16: “(Modesto Christian basketball) clearly a frontrunner for NorCal Open Division come fall. Loaded veteran team: #JuniorBallard, #TylerWilliams, et al.”
The next day, TNR doubled-down on its prognostication: “(Modesto Christian basketball) 5-0 on the weekend, with 4 double digit victories and a close win over De La Salle. Definitely NorCal’s frontrunner.”
Sophomore guard Baljot Sahi canned seven 3s against Crespi, and junior Dathan Satchell, who was ineligible last season, averaged 14.5 points through the first four games, but the brightest star was senior Tyler Williams.
The returning All-District selection averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks. More importantly, though, Williams played with an energy and enthusiasm exciting to the college coaches in the gym.
“We want him to dominate on both ends and not take any plays off,” Fantazia said. “I think he’s stepping into a leadership role. There were a lot of college coaches in the gym, mostly Division IIs, and every school was impressed.
“In the past, they could see the talent and potential, but he didn’t assert himself. This week, with every possession, he was asserting himself.”
That’s “The Junior Ballard Effect.”
The former Lathrop star transferred to Modesto Christian three weeks ago, joining the team in time for the summer season. Ballard is a 6-foot-3 scoring guard and bona fide Division I recruit with offers from Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, Pacific and Montana State.
His presence in practice has raised the bar for all, most notably Williams, a player with a similar skill set.
“Junior is a great player. He gets things going in practice because he’s such a great competitor,” William said. “With him being here, everyone plays harder. Everyone is fighting for minutes and no minutes are guaranteed, so you have to fight and show coach what you can do.
“I love it. Me and him, we play well together. We get out and run the floor and get buckets. It’s fun playing with him.”
As long as Williams stays in attack mode, watch out.
The NorCal Report believes Modesto Christian will return to the limelight this winter and possibly contend for the program’s third state title.
After making back-to-back Northern California Open Division finals in 2015-16 under former coach Richard Midgley, the Crusaders, besieged by injuries, were eliminated in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.
The Crusaders are young, talented and deep.
Seven return from last season’s team, including: Williams, Sahi, point guard Mike Pearson Jr., center Gabe Murphy, forward Tsotne Tsartsidze, and guards Kwaheri Rue and Issima Caldwell. Satchell and Aaron Murphy join the team after missing all of last season.
Ballard, who averaged 20.8 points in three varsity seasons with Lathrop, completes the puzzle. He’ll be eligible after the first of the year.
“It’s all coming together. Guys are still getting used to each other and we’re trying to get our overall philosophy and play down before the season,” Fantazia said. “Because we’re so deep, when they’re on the floor, they’ve got to make the most of their minutes.”
Summer participation will help set roles and the rotation. Fantazia said he will reward those that invest time in the weight room (at 6 o’clock in the morning) and practice gym.
“When you have 10 kids that can play, it tells the other kids that don’t show up to workouts that it doesn’t matter who you are, you’re coming off the bench,” Fantazia said. “It makes my job easier.”
Fantazia won’t try to manage the heavy expectations, either. The NorCal Report isn’t saying anything he hasn’t already said.
“We put that on ourselves. We workout year round for those goals. We want that expectation,” he said. “I definitely try to make sure the kids don’t believe the hype. The culture here is that you earn it no matter what. Pretty much every year Modesto Christian starts the year as one of the favorites; it’s nothing new. But you have to earn it on the court.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
