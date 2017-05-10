Sevick joins Enochs football staff; returns to program he started

It’s back to the future for Enochs High football.
Athletic director Randy Rubio has confirmed that the school has added Todd Sevick to James Stacy’s staff.
Sevick, a football man with long roots in the Stanislaus District, was the school’s first football coach from 2007-08.
“You can see the excitement on not only the coaches’ faces but the kids’ as well,” Rubio said. “Everyone is excited to have him back. He’s someone that loves the program. He’s someone that loves the school, and he wants to do what he can to build it back up.”
A defensive back on Modesto Junior College’s mythical national championship team in 1980, Sevick has also coached at Johansen, Waterford and Gregori, where he assisted Jason McCoy.
It’s unclear what role Sevick will fill with the Eagles, but his hiring should boost a program that is 9-30-1 over the last four seasons.
Enochs has just two winning seasons, both under Stacy: 6-5 in 2012 and 9-3 in 2010. Each season, the Eagles qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Since then, Stacy and his staff have struggled to keep players on the field. The program has been ravaged by injuries and transfers, clearing the way for Downey, Modesto and Gregori’s rise to prominence.
Sevick launched the football program at Enochs.
The Eagles were 1-9 in their debut season in 2007, but quickly improved to 5-5 with wins over East Union, Beyer and Downey. Enochs also pushed Del Oro in a 31-28 loss. The Golden Eagles are one of the most decorated programs in the section.
Sevick stepped down after the 2008 season and was replaced by Stacy, who served on Sevick’s staff with Enochs and Johansen. At the time, Sevick told The Bee he was only there to pour the foundation, just as he did in the 1990s at Johansen.
Sevick was a standout athlete at Hughson High and later played football at Modesto JC.
There, he led the Pirates to a bowl victory at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the No. 1 national ranking in JC Gridwire’s final poll.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments