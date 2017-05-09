Lathrop star and Bret Harte qualify for Section Masters golf

Lathrop High’s Christian Guzman shot a 73 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Tournament on Monday and qualified for Section Masters.
Guzman, who missed medalist recognition by only one stroke, snared one of three individual qualifying berths at Yolo Fliers in Woodland. Champion Vista del Lago and runner-up Rio Americano advanced to Masters, to be held Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park.
The rest of the section divisionals:
DIV – Ceres (486) and Patterson (549) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, at the DIV tournament at Auburn Valley. First-place Placer and runner-up Union Mine advanced to Masters.
DV – Mitchell Menzes continued his excellent season by posting a 1-over 73 for medalist honors and leading Bret Harte to the DV title at Haggin Oaks in Sacramento. Menzes and Nick Kristoff (75) formed a one-two punch for the Bullfrogs, who totaled 439 and edged runner-up Ripon by six strokes for the Masters team berth.
Zack Gardner of Escalon (74) and Vince Boyack of Summerville (80) earned two of the three Masters individual berths.
DVI – Ripon Christian won a scorecard tie-breaker over Sacramento Adventist for the DVI title and Masters berth at Elkhorn in Stockton. Ryan Garcia paced the Knights with a 91.
Advancing as individuals were Mark Maddox of Mariposa (78) and Alec Butler of Big Valley Christian (83).
Comments