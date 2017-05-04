Modesto Christian’s Warwick twins will run track at Azusa Pacific

The Stanislaus District’s ultimate package deal will remain a package deal in college.
This should bring great joy to the track and field coaches at Azusa Pacific University.
Modesto Christian High’s Meagan and Nicole Warwick officially committed to the private school in Southern California on Thursday.
The identical twins signed their letters of intent during a lunchtime ceremony inside the gymnasium at Modesto Christian. Athletic director Greg Pearce introduced the Warwicks, who blushed as friends, family and former coaches applauded their latest feat.
“These two girls represent the best female athletes who have come through Modesto Christian in years, but their academic abilities and outstanding character are even more impressive,” Modesto Christian Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Burton said in a press release. “They have hearts for service and a passion for excellence. They are a blessing in every way.”
The Warwicks held offers from Texas Christian University, Kansas, Nebraska, Harvard, Cal, UC Davis and Sacramento State, but chose Azusa Pacific for its Olympic heritage, location and unique education.
“D-I is D-I, but at the end of the day, Azusa’s track program is just as good as a D-I program, if not in some aspects better,” Meagan said. “People really get caught up in divisions – Division I or Division II – but it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. It’s going to be competitive, and I’m going to make myself better wherever I go.”
The Warwicks have left no stone unturned at Modesto Christian, excelling in both the classroom and athletic arena.
They are co-valedictorians for the Class of 2017, and also shared The Modesto Bee’s All-District Girls Basketball Player of the Year award after guiding the Crusaders into the semifinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament.
They were also the Modesto Metro Conference’s co-MVPs for basketball.
Nicole averaged 11 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals, while Meagan, coming off spinal surgery, averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, a league-best 5.5 assists and 5.3 steals.
“When you have identical twins ... yes, they got different parts to their game, but at the end of the day, they are just legit from the competitive side to the athletic side,” Modesto Christian girls basketball coach Robb Spencer said in an interview with The Bee in February. “They have the will and the drive, you name it. It’s been a blessing.
“Usually, you hope for one kid like that. To have two is unreal.”
Meagan has received the Modesto Christian Female Top Scholar-Athlete Award, while Nicole was honored with one of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Dale Lackey scholarships.
As a junior, Nicole was seventh in the long jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships.
She has the third-longest bound in the state this season, a jump of 19 feet, 11 inches at the Stanislaus County Meet on March 10.
Nicole is chasing Vacaville’s Jurnee Woodward in the hurdle events. Woodward has the top times in the section in the 100- (13.42) and 300-meter (41.10) hurdles.
Nicole has the second-fastest time in the section in the 100 hurdles (14.49) and fifth-fastest in the 300 hurdles (43.89). She also has the seventh-best triple jump in the section (36-6).
Both sisters have expressed interest in competing in the heptathlon at Azusa Pacific, where they’ll pursue medical degrees. The heptatholon includes seven events: 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 and 800 runs, long jump and javelin.
Nicole received a full-ride scholarship, while two-thirds of Meagan’s education will be paid for. Her father, John Warwick, said Meagan will have a chance to earn a full-ride.
“The big thing we wanted to do was stick together, Meagan and I,” Nicole said. “Also, APU is close to home. I didn’t want to go out of California ... California is my home. The amount of scholarship was a factor, as well. Their heptathlete program is off the hook and I’m looking forward to training with them.”
