42 in a row ... Gregori girls wrap another perfect MMC track and field season

There wasn’t much drama for the Gregori High girls track and field team as it put a bow on a seventh consecutive undefeated Modesto Metro Conference season Wednesday at Don Lanphear Stadium.
After a forfeit by Johansen, the Jaugars took care of Downey 116-15, clinching the meet about halfway through the event.
Since the school opened seven years ago, Gregori’s girls have never lost a meet. They ran their all-time MMC dual meet record to 42-0 under coach John Biven.
“Ah, I get to relax,” said Biven, when asked how he felt after putting a bow on another perfect season. “It’s been stressful trying to get through this with the close meets we’ve had this year, and just looking forward now to the postseason.”
Biven, the only track coach in Gregori history, is stepping down after this season.
“It feels really great to be able to say that we’ve done so much,” said sprinter Kassandra Rojas. “We just wanted to make sure we came out strong and not cut it close.”
The Jaguars swept 1-2-3 in 10 of 13 events and also took the 4x100 relay (the 4x400 relay was not contested).
Lauren Poppin was a double winner for the Jaguars, taking firsts in the 100 (12.81 seconds) and 200 (28.33), as was Naomi Chappell, who was victorious in the long jump (16-8½) and triple jump (32-6½). Courtnee VanDyke took firsts in the shot put (30-0) and discus (91-3).
Now, the focus shifts from team results to individual performances.
The MMC Championships will be held Monday at Modesto Junior College, with field events getting underway at 1 p.m. and track events starting at 4.
“Now, we’re going to take kids that run three or four events and take them down to one or two so they can concentrate on one and get the farthest possible and try and get a couple kids to state.”
