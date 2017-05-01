Lookahead: Section playoffs, Six County All-Star games tip off this week

The Sac-Joaquin Section postseason begins this week with team tennis tournaments across three divisions.
On Wednesday, Gregori High, the top seed out of the Modesto Metro Conference, will host Rocklin, the No. 3 qualifier out of the Sierra Foothill League, in their Division I opener.
The match will start at 4 p.m.
The Jaguars recently completed their third consecutive unbeaten season in the MMC, but question becomes this: Can Ethan Duewell’s team make a run at a CIF regional berth?
The Division I winner will automatically advance to NorCals, while the D-I runner-up will play the D-II champion for the section’s other regional berth.
The Jaguars have have been knocked out in the quarterfinal round each of the last two seasons.
To reach the final, Gregori will likely have to tackle Sacramento’s best. Delta champion Jesuit, Monticello Empire League winner Napa and SFL runner-up Folsom are bunched up on the Jaguars’ side of the bracket.
There are quite a few notable match-ups in the Division III bracket, as well: Central Catholic at Livingston; River Valley at Manteca; and Inderkum at Ceres. All of those matches will be played Wednesday, as well.
If tennis isn’t enough, here’s a look at the other marquee events taking shape in the Stanislaus District:
Tuesday, May 2: The Gregori High softball team is closing in on its second consecutive MMC title, but the real drama is taking shape behind the Jaguars. Enoch (8-5-1, 5-2) and Beyer (8-11, 6-3) were separated by just a game in the loss column entering the final week of the regular seasons. The No. 2 playoff seed will likely be decided Tuesday when the Patriots host the Eagles, who were beaten soundly in their first meeting. Beyer induced the mercy rule with a 16-6 victory; the game was called after five innings. Junior Jessica Castro clubbed a three-run home run, while Nevea Freitas, Destiny Guerrero, Brittney Meyers and Dani Ranzo doubled in the win. First pitch: 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3: The week began with three teams – Modesto, Enochs and Downey – jockeying for the final playoff spot in the MMC. The seeding could be finalized Wednesday evening, as Modesto hosts Beyer and Enochs travels to Gregori. Entering the week, Modesto held a one-game advantage over Enochs and a two-game cushion on Downey, which closes the regular season with a three-game series with Davis. The Knights will be eliminated with either a loss or a Modesto victory. First pitch: 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5: The Six County All-Star Basketball Games will be held at Modesto Junior College, and the games will feature the best boys and girls talent in the Stanislaus District.
All-District Boys Basketball Player of the Year Brian Perry of Beyer and Valley Oak League MVP Tydus Verhoeven will headline the Red, coached by Modesto Christian’s Brice Fantazia and Merced’s Hector Nava. The Blue will be led by the Central Catholic triumvirate Conor Fenton, Amrit Dhaliwal and Jared Rice, along with coaches Pete Peterson of Modesto and Kraig Clifton of Calaveras.
The girls’ game will be without Modesto Christian’s Nicole and Meagan Warwick, the All-District Players of the Year, but there is still plenty of firepower. The Red will be coached by Big Valley Christian’s Jessica Eddings and Manteca’s Ryan Bono, who will call on McDonald’s All-American Loretta Kakala and teammate Syd’nee Fryer.
Central Catholic’s all-time leading scorer Danielle Friedrich and Bailee Haueter of Davis anchor a Blue squad coached by Pitman’s Dustin Curtiss and Central Catholic’s Alison Murata Nichols. Tip: Girls, 6 p.m.; boys, 8 p.m.
Six County All-Star Basketball Games
Friday at Modesto Junior College
Girls (6 p.m.)
Blue Team: Jaden Rodriguez, Patterson; Raelynn Blackwell, Merced; Danielle Friedrich, Central Catholic; Donwanae Anthony, Kimball; Andrea Selkow, Pitman; Deja Acosta, Downey; Jasmine Xiong, Atwater; Bailee Haueter, Davis; Alondra Ponce, Atwater; Payton Church, Orestimba; Samantha Dougherty, Patterson; Caitlyn Bowman, Tracy; Janelle Anderson, Escalon. Coaches: Dustin Curtiss, Pitman; Alison Murata Nichols, Central Catholic.
Red Team: Zakiya Williams, Enochs; Brookelyn Larkin, Calaveras; Syd’nee Fryer, Manteca; Jennifer Pedretti, Modesto; Loretta Kakala, Manteca; Ruby Daube, East Union; Brittney Meyers, Beyer; Blanca Espinoza, Central Valley; Shaw Glasgow Williams, Turlock; Dominique Lewis, Enochs; Emily Jasper, Calaveras; Brenna Reece, Big Valley Christian; Kirsten Dubberke, Mariposa. Coaches: Ryan Bono, Manteca; Jessica Eddings, Big Valley Christian.
Boys (8 p.m.)
Blue Team: Michael Moore, Patterson; Brian Perry, Beyer; Jared Pazin, Merced; Reggie Ricks, Atwater; Aaron Paschini, Ripon; Dwight Young, Manteca; Cole Stevens, Ripon; Jaden Cobb, Beyer; Silvestre Llamas, Golden Valley; Darrian Grays, Modesto Christian; James Sellers, El Capitan; Tydus Verhoeven, Manteca. Coaches: Brice Fantazia, Modesto Christian; Hector Nava, Merced.
Red Team: Conor Fenton, Central Catholic; Kole Gaglio, Hilmar; Gyce Hulsebosch, East Union; Harinder Sidhu, Central Valley; Jared Rice, Central Catholic; Caleb Hoag, Turlock Christian; Amrit Dhaliwal, Central Catholic; Zach Cortright, Ripon Christian; Jalen Valverde, Jim Elliott Christian; Esteban Martin, Modesto; Nate Patterson, Sonora; Noah Hernandez, Ripon. Coaches: Pete Peterson, Modesto; Kraig Clifton, Calaveras.
