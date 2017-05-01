Prep notes: Britton breaks own record, while Ajax girls eye State Cup

Andrew Britton broke his own record in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Modesto Metro Conference Swim and Dive Championships.
Britton touched the wall in 56.48 seconds, completing a banner day for the Gregori High senior. He was one of four swimmers to win multiple individual events on Saturday at Downey High School.
A CIF State hopeful and reigning All-District Boys Water Polo Player of the Year, Britton also won the 200 individual medley by more than 17 seconds. As impressive as that was, it was his swim in the 100 breaststroke that turned heads.
Britton set the record last year with a 58.13, and then smashed it by nearly two seconds.
Downey’s Kyle White and Beyer’s James Berry also won multiple events. White was first in the 100 backstroke (55.51) and 100 butterfly (51.39), while Berry took top honors in the 200 (1:46.16) and 500 (4:59.59) freestyle swims.
Downey’s Brett Dixon (50 freestyle, 22.72) and Modesto’s Johnny Pallios (100 freestyle, 50.16) were also victorious.
Bailey Hamilton of Beyer was the girls’ only double event winner. Hamilton set the pace in the 100 butterfly (1:02.71) and 100 freestyle (58.42). She edged out Grace Stein of Modesto in the freestyle sprint, denying Stein a second victory of her own.
Stein won the 50 freestyle (26.91).
Christine Berry of Beyer (200 freestyle, 2:05.86), Haley Rivera of Enochs (200 IM, 2:23.78), Lexi Maudlin of Enochs (100 backstroke, 1:03.48) and Sarah Mak of Gregori (100 breaststroke, 1:16.52) also notched victories.
Enochs won the girls’ team title, distancing itself from Gregori and Modesto. The Panthers were the top boys program.
Central Catholic sprinter shines at VOL swim meet: Malia Fernandez is the top girls sprinter in the Valley Oak League. That much was clear at the VOL Championships at Ripon High’s Ervin Zador Aquatic Center.
The Central Catholic swimmer won the 50 (25.13) and 100 (55.75) freestyles, holding off charges from Ripon’s Elizabeth Wenner and Kimball’s Kamryn Lucero, respectively.
It wasn’t enough to knock off the Ripon girls, though, who backed their regular-season title with an overwhelming win at the league meet. Andria Martin (100 backstroke, 1:04.91) and Mallory Brubaker (500 freestyle, 5:26.63) also won individual events for Ripon.
The Ripon boys finished second to Manteca in the team standings, but received another strong performance from junior Ty Wells.
Wells won the 100 breaststroke by three seconds, clocking a 58.66, and added a victory in the 200 freestyle (1:48.99).
Oakdale’s Caden Nord won the 50 free in 22.73.
Ajax under-19 girls powered by local talent: On Wednesday, the Modesto Ajax under-19 girls soccer team will host a State Cup game against the Tracy Futbol Blaze.
The round-of-16 game will played on field No. 2 at the Mary Grogan Complex at 7 p.m.
Ajax is a virtual all-star team featuring some of the best talent in the city of Modesto, and they are coached by Kico Monares, a Central Catholic girls coach.
In all, there are five players from Central Catholic, including Anna Ballatore, Skyler Hoy, Tessa Raspo, Sarah Vlha and Suzanne Manseau. The Raiders advanced to the semifinal round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV tournament.
Modesto Metro Conference champion Enochs has three players represented: Mirella Ortega, Allison Gallant and Emily Counter.
Kalysa Smith, Katie Molthen, Jazmyn Rodriguez and Alyssa Froedge hail from Gregori, and Holly Addis and Emily Bickenstaff attend Downey.
Sunny Mancilla of Davis, Juliet Hardy of Modesto Christian and Morgan Ehlers of Hughson rounded out the team.
A potential quarterfinal clash with Manteca FC Alliance looms on Sunday, May 7, at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday’s winner will play the Alliance, a team that draws from Sierra, East Union and Manteca and features All-District Girls Soccer Player of the Year Abby Buitrago of Ripon Christian.
The semifinal round is May 13 at the Davis Legacy Soccer Complex, and the finals are set for May 20 at Cosumnes River College.
Strong showing McCaig brothers at Diamond Hills: Fresh off league titles, Nolan and Coby McCaig made deep runs at the Diamond Hills Men’s Open in Oakley.
Nolan, the Western Athletic Conference’s four-time singles champion, reached the finals of the doubles tournament He also advanced to the quarterfinals in singles.
Nolan will return to the high school circuit on Wednesday when Ceres hosts its Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Team Tournament opener against Inderkum.
Coby reached the quarterfinals in singles, defeating No. 5 Vince Tabotabo along the way, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. Tabotabo is planning to turn pro this summer, according to Coby’s father Rich McCaig.
Coby is the reigning Division I section singles champion. He recently added his first Modesto Metro Conference singles title, winning all four of his matches 6-0, 6-0.
Nolan and Coby will compete at the section tournament on May 15-16 at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville. Nolan will compete in Division II, while Coby will defend his D-I title.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
