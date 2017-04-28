High School Sports

April 28, 2017 3:39 PM

Prep notes: Downey duo wins MMC doubles title; 3 pride of Pitman

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

Nick Mendez’s wrist injury won’t keep from a Sac-Joaquin Section postseason appearance.

It just won’t happen in singles.

The Downey High tennis player has advanced to the Division I Tournament at Roseville’s Johnson Ranch Racquet Club as part of a “super doubles” team.

Mendez and Brett Dixon captured the Modesto Metro Conference Tournament on Thursday at Modesto Junior College, defeating Gregori High’s Ken and Cole Whang in straight sets.

Mendez-Dixon closed their run with a 6-4, 6-1 in the final, earning the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed. Whang-Whang and the third-place tandem of Kade Nomoff and Matt Ciccarelli of Downey will also advance.

It was a roller coaster week for Mendez, the Knights’ top singles player and the No. 2 seed in the singles tournament.

He had to withdraw from the singles competition with a preexisting wrist injury. Mendez was leading his semifinal with Enochs’ Brian Pham 5-2 when the pain became too much.

Pham eventually lost to Modesto High sophomore Coby McCaig in a swift final. McCaig won 6-0, 6-0 in about 30 minutes.

Mendez bounced back with Dixon, another singles player. The duo yielded just eight games in three matches.

The section tournament is May 15-16.

Pride of Pitman athletic department: Three Pitman High student-athletes signed letters of intent with four-year colleges during a ceremony on campus.

Outside hitter Yisel Perez will stay close to home, committing to Stanislaus State, while multisport athlete Isaiah Marable will run track at Sacramento State.

Perez won three Division I titles (2014-16) and reached the CIF State D-I final in 2014. She led the team in kills (320) as a senior with 320 and wrapped her three-year varsity career with 726.

Marable starred for the basketball and track and field programs. The sprinter has the fifth-fastest time in the section in the 400-meter dash, a wind-aided 22.21.

Basketball player Andrea Selkow is headed to Austin College in Texas, a Division III program with a winning pedigree. The Kangaroos reached the D-III semifinals.

James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Five things to know this week

Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Five things to know this week 3:50

Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Five things to know this week
Stanislaus Sports Weekly: MMC baseball race 3:38

Stanislaus Sports Weekly: MMC baseball race
Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Baseball tournaments 4:06

Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Baseball tournaments

View More Video

Sports Videos