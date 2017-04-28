Prep notes: Downey duo wins MMC doubles title; 3 pride of Pitman

Nick Mendez’s wrist injury won’t keep from a Sac-Joaquin Section postseason appearance.
It just won’t happen in singles.
The Downey High tennis player has advanced to the Division I Tournament at Roseville’s Johnson Ranch Racquet Club as part of a “super doubles” team.
Mendez and Brett Dixon captured the Modesto Metro Conference Tournament on Thursday at Modesto Junior College, defeating Gregori High’s Ken and Cole Whang in straight sets.
Mendez-Dixon closed their run with a 6-4, 6-1 in the final, earning the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed. Whang-Whang and the third-place tandem of Kade Nomoff and Matt Ciccarelli of Downey will also advance.
It was a roller coaster week for Mendez, the Knights’ top singles player and the No. 2 seed in the singles tournament.
He had to withdraw from the singles competition with a preexisting wrist injury. Mendez was leading his semifinal with Enochs’ Brian Pham 5-2 when the pain became too much.
Pham eventually lost to Modesto High sophomore Coby McCaig in a swift final. McCaig won 6-0, 6-0 in about 30 minutes.
Mendez bounced back with Dixon, another singles player. The duo yielded just eight games in three matches.
The section tournament is May 15-16.
Pride of Pitman athletic department: Three Pitman High student-athletes signed letters of intent with four-year colleges during a ceremony on campus.
Outside hitter Yisel Perez will stay close to home, committing to Stanislaus State, while multisport athlete Isaiah Marable will run track at Sacramento State.
Outstanding day @PitmanPride signing of student/athletes Yisel Perez- Stanislaus(VB), Isaiah Marable - Sac State(TAF) & Andrea Selkow (BAK) pic.twitter.com/R667ZKY3F1— Dave Walls (@PitmanPrideAD) April 27, 2017
Perez won three Division I titles (2014-16) and reached the CIF State D-I final in 2014. She led the team in kills (320) as a senior with 320 and wrapped her three-year varsity career with 726.
Marable starred for the basketball and track and field programs. The sprinter has the fifth-fastest time in the section in the 400-meter dash, a wind-aided 22.21.
Basketball player Andrea Selkow is headed to Austin College in Texas, a Division III program with a winning pedigree. The Kangaroos reached the D-III semifinals.
