Ceres’ McCaig celebrates fourth WAC singles crown; motivated for sections

Ceres High’s Nolan McCaig won his fourth consecutive Western Athletic Conference singles title, defeating Los Banos’ Quentin Barcellos in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0.
Like his younger brother, Modesto High sophomore Coby McCaig, the Modesto Metro Conference champion, McCaig didn’t yield a single game in three tournament matches.
He defeated Jared Haug of Los Banos in the second round, and then whipped fourth-seeded Christian Pimentel, a Ceres teammate.
For the second year in a row, Barcellos failed to take a game off of McCaig in the final.
“It was all part of the plan,” McCaig said. “It’s been my goal to win league and beat everybody.”
McCaig will now turn his attention to the Division II tournament.
As a freshman and sophomore, McCaig reached the final round. He was knocked out in the semifinals last spring by Kimball’s Garrett Chun, the eventual runner-up. McCaig was the No. 2 seed.
A section title is the one accolade that has eluded him, but the greatest player in school history isn’t daunted.
The section tournament will return to the Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville on May 15-16.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been agonizing, but more motivation to get it done,” McCaig said. “Every year, I’ve gone to sections and gone pretty far. It gives me the motivation to take it all this year.”
