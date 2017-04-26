Modesto’s McCaig cruises into Modesto Metro Conference singles final

Coby McCaig is steamrolling toward his first Modesto Metro Conference singles championship.
The Modesto High sophomore will play Enochs’ Brian Pham in the final on Thursday at Modesto Junior College.
The final will begin at 11 a.m. and will be played alongside the MMC Doubles Tournament.
“I went into the matches positive and used big strokes to get my opponents off the court,” McCaig said. “I had some good scores today and I’ll continue with those same strategies.”
McCaig hardly broke a sweat on Tuesday, winning all three of his matches without conceding a game.
“I’m playing pretty good,” said McCaig, who was beaten by Beyer High’s Ryan Lewis in the conference final last season.
Lewis, who has committed to Pomona College in Claremont, chose not to play this spring to focus on his studies.
Lewis’ decision has introduced a new era in MMC tennis.
Seeded No. 1 overall, McCaig hasn’t lost a match all season. He has won 108 games, conceding just seven and none on Tuesday.
McCaig defeated Jonathan Zeng of Davis, Brett Dixon of Downey and Sohun Panchal of Enochs in the semifinal.
“He didn’t play and that’s on him,” McCaig said of Lewis. McCaig avenged his loss to Lewis in the 2016 MMC final with a three-set victory in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title match.
“I can’t do anything about it. If he would have played, it would have been the same: I would have played ... I’ll play whoever is in front of me.”
Pham, you’re next.
The Enochs freshman advanced to the final with victories over Joel Lema of Beyer (6-2, 6-0) and Gregori’s Ken Whang, The Bee’s Athlete of the Week and the Jaguars’ top-seeded player.
Pham won 7-5, 6-3, 6-2, stamping his ticket into the semifinal with a dominating effort in the third and final set.
The Eagles’ season-long No. 2 singles player, Pham has elevated his game down the stretch. Coach Niles Carlin said Pham, an on-again, off-again USTA player, is playing his best tennis of the season.
“He’s been No. 2” behind Panchal, “but probably because he’s a freshman and we have a senior who has been solid all year,” Carlin said. “Brian has more offensive weapons. To me, he’s an athlete who has worked into his game and his weapons as the season has gone on. He’s playing his best tennis right now.”
McCaig isn’t surprised to see Pham in the final.
Pham advanced after Downey ace and No. 2 overall player Nick Mendez couldn’t finish the semifinal. Mendez entered the tournament with a wrist injury, Carlin said. Pham was trailing 5-2 in the first set when Mendez withdrew.
“Good for him that he got to the finals,” McCaig said, “but I’m not too worried.”
Mendez’s withdrawal means Enochs will send two – Pham and Panchal – to the Division I tournament at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville on May 15-16.
Before the start of Tuesday’s tournament, Pham and Panchal had designs of going to sections as a doubles team.
“The way it played out, they were happy to go through as teammates,” Carlin said. “Now they’re looking to finishing out the year at sections.”
McCaig also has his eye on sections, where he shocked the field last season as the No. 4 seed. McCaig defeated No. 2 Lewis in the final, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.
The victory denied Lewis a second straight Division I crown. That feat hasn’t been accomplished by a Stanislaus District player since Paul Dilloway of Beyer from 1997-99.
Now, it’s McCaig’s turn.
“Winning the MMC title will put me in a better spot to win the section title again,” he said. “My main focus is sections, but the MMC title is on the way.”
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
