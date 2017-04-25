Notes: Section power Folsom coming to Corral; Buffalo hoopers commit

The Oakdale High football team has filled the two holes on its schedule with programs on opposite ends of the pecking order.
The Mustangs have entered into agreements with El Capitan, Merced Union High School District’s youngest program, and Folsom, a perennial Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champion.
Fresh off its first CIF State Bowl victory, Oakdale will kick off the 2017 season at longtime rival Sonora, one of just two teams to top the Mustangs in the fall.
Oakdale will return to The Corral to face El Capitan on Sept. 1 and Folsom on Sept. 8.
The Gauchos are just 5-25 in their first three varsity seasons without any playoff appearances, all under former coach Michael Machado.
Frank Solis is the new coach. El Capitan has entered into a two-year, home-and-home agreement with Oakdale.
The Bulldogs are no stranger to the postseason.
Folsom has won four Sac-Joaquin Section titles in the last five years, including three straight Division I crowns from 2013-2015. With seven total banners, Folsom ranks behind only Central Catholic (19), Del Oro (11) and Escalon (eight) as the most-decorated programs in the section.
The agreement is a one-year deal.
On Friday, the Mustangs will receive their CIF State championship rings during a ceremony at The Corral. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Two Buffaloes going D-I: The Manteca High boys basketball program will celebrate two signings this week.
Forward Kenny Wooten has committed to the University of Oregon. Wooten starred on the Buffaloes’ CIF State Division III championship team in 2015-16, earning All-District honors.
The 6-foot-8, four-star recruit originally signed with the University of Nevada out of high school, but changed his commitment to Arizona State following a short stint at a prep school in Las Vegas.
.@buffsbball's @TydusJ praises #BoysandGirlsClub during commitment announcement: https://t.co/l7RElpABdT. Verhoeven will play @DuqMBB.— James Burns (@jburns1980) April 25, 2017
Now he’ll be a Duck, joining a program that reached the Final Four for the first time since 1939.
Former teammate Tydus Verhoeven is headed to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. The 2016-17 Valley Oak League MVP announced his decision in a video posted to YouTube.
Verhoeven praised the Boys & Girls Club
“The club is my origin; where I first started to understand what I could be,” Verhoeven said in the video. “Working hard every day, late-night training was a way of life. The Boys & Girls Club laid the foundation for what I am today.”
Verhoeven leaves Manteca as one of the most decorated players in program history. He started as a junior on the state championship team, and then led the Buffaloes to a VOL crown this past winter. He averaged 16.5 points and 12.7 rebounds, and ranked among the Sac-Joaquin Section’s leaders in doubles and blocks (186).
The 6-foot-8 guard reportedly chose the Dukes over offers from Fresno State, University of San Francisco, Houston, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Montana, Weber State, San Jose State, Nevada, Cal State Bakersfield and Cal Poly.
Verhoeven will sign his letter of intent Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of Manteca at 6 p.m. The club is located at 545 W. Alameda Ave.
Tweetables: Modesto Christian soccer player Jessica Groen has committed to the Air Force Academy, while classmate Darrian Grays will continue his basketball career at Kilgore College in Texas, a national two-year program. Grays was the Modesto Metro Conference’s co-MVP. ... Waterford saw two school records fall at the Glenn Poole Invitational in Roseville. Kaw’Lie McWashington set a new mark in the 400-meter sprint, clocking a 53.59-second finish, while Cody Ellis tossed the 12-pound shot put 42 feet, 3 inches. ... Enochs swimmer Lexi Maudlin signed with Whittier College. ... Hilmar volleyball standout Miranda Gray will play at Holy Names University.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments