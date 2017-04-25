Mr. Castillo strikes out 10 as Modesto inches closer to playoff berth

The Enochs High baseball team retreated to the coast to escape its troubles in the Modesto Metro Conference.
The Eagles seemingly hit their stride at the San Luis Obispo Spring Tournament, finishing third among 13 teams, with quality wins over Manrantha of Pasadena, St. Joseph of Santa Maria and Marina of Huntington Beach.
“We thought we’d take that momentum into this series,” Enochs coach Chris Butterfield said following a 2-1 loss to Modesto High on Monday. “And then we ran into Mr. Castillo.”
Carlos Castillo carried a perfect game into the fifth inning to continue a string of strong starts, and the Panthers (11-11, 8-5) climbed into the driver’s seat for the MMC’s third and final playoff berth.
“That was one of the best games we have had pitched against us this year,” Butterfield said. “I didn’t know much about Carlos, but he did a good job. He had three pitches he threw for strikes and mixed it up well. He gave us fits.”
Modesto now holds a one-game lead on the Enochs (11-11, 7-6), which has lost six of its last seven conference games.
Only three MMC teams advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South tournament, and the top-two teams – Gregori and two-time defending champion Beyer (13-9, 10-3) – have already clinched with less than two weeks remaining.
Butterfield understands the stake this late in April, and he went to great lengths to explain the importance of Wednesday’s home game to his young club.
With a three-game set with Gregori, the only unbeaten team among the section’s 168, to close the regular season, there is no room for error.
Tanner Shears will likely start Wednesday’s game against the Panthers, who will counter with either Trent Prokes or Tyler Shafer.
Shears is 2-1 in eight appearances with a miniscule 0.46 ERA.
“It’s almost a must-win,” Butterfield said. “It's time to have a sense of urgency. … We’re in a dogfight.”
Seeking its first postseason berth in nearly two decades, Modesto enjoyed a reversal of fortune against the Eagles.
Issues in the infield cost the Panthers a shot at the Windemuth title. On Monday, they benefited from another team’s bobbles and mistakes.
Modesto scored both of its runs on balls that didn’t leave the infield.
Trae Nichols started the second-inning rally with a lead-off single. Shafer drew a walk, and both runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball.
Nichols raced home on Ramsey Dobashi’s grounder, and Shafer scored when Enochs pitcher Travis Graham could not handle Eric Alvarado’s swinging bunt.
“Thank god he’s the fastest runner on our team,” Modesto coach Daryl Galloway said. “The baseball gods were friendly to us this time.”
And cruel to the Eagles, who struggled mightily against Castillo.
Castillo struck out 10, walked none and came within six outs of a perfect game.
He now leads the Panthers with four wins and 50 strikeouts, and his two complete games are second only to Shafer (three).
Nick Beck and Cameron Mercurio had two hits apiece for Enochs, which scored its only run in the fifth.
“I knew by looking into his eyes that he would have a good game,” Galloway said. “He was very calm, cool and collected in the dugout, more so than he’s ever been. I could tell he was ready for this game.”
The long layoff – the Windemuth ended last Thursday – allowed Galloway to set up his rotation for Enochs.
He chose to open with Castillo after last week’s complete-game effort in a 6-2 win over Hughson. Castillo didn’t allow an earned run.
“For us, these are playoff games,” Galloway said. “Really, this series is huge for both teams. We’re trying to get to that 10-win spot (in league) … Just getting to 10 wins is going to help.
“We both came in 7-5 and (idle) Downey has already lost nine games. We know we need at least 10 wins to get a playoff spot.”
