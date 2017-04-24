Five things you don’t want to miss this week in the Stanislaus District

With about a month left in the spring, high school sports reporters can empathize with the graduating senior.
As you inch closer and closer to the big day, you’re reminded that there’s still so much to see ... still so much to do. Assignments and projects. Prom and graduation parties. Making time for friends and family.
It can be complete chaos for the graduate.
All of that is really no different for a prep sports reporter, who has to make time for as many as six spring sports, a regional playoff system with multiple divisions per sport, and state championships.
Again, chaos.
From that torrent of activity, we’ve pulled five events – five storylines – that are worth your attention.
1: Single and ready to mingle: If the last two years are any indication, the high school tennis postseason should be compelling theatre. The show begins Tuesday with the start of the Modesto Metro Conference Singles Tournament at Modesto Junior College. Last season, Beyer High junior Ryan Lewis defeated Modesto High freshman Coby McCaig in straight sets, but McCaig returned the favor in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final. This season, Lewis chose not to play his senior season, clearing the way for McCaig, who will be an overwhelming favorite this week. The final will be played Thursday, alongside the MMC Doubles Tournament.
2. MMC baseball race heats up: The Modesto Metro Conference will send three teams to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I South tournament, and there’s a tug of war brewing for the final seed. Modesto and Enochs began the week tied for third, so all eyes should be on their three-game series, which began Monday at Streeter Field and continues Wednesday at Enochs. Modesto will host Friday’s finale. The Eagles have been a regular playoff participant under coach Chris Butterfield, but there’s a little more desperation in the other dugout. The Panthers have never qualified for the postseason under coach Daryl Galloway, now in his 11th season. In fact, the last time Modesto qualified for the playoffs, the world was just getting over the “Y2K” scare.
3. And the award goes to...: The 50th Outstanding Athlete Awards Dinner will be held for the final time at the Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club and the marquee will be filled with local stars. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Erin Cafaro MacKenzie and former NCAA track and field champion Gary Ard will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, alongside The Bee’s own Ron Agostini, a longtime sports reporter and columnist. The evening will also feature a few words from NBA legend Rick Barry and honors for the top team (Oakdale football) and athletes in multiple categories, as well as scholarships and other awards. Media reception 5:30 p.m., dinner and program at 7. There are tickets available, but not many. Contact the SOS at (209) 578-5801.
4. Put a ring on it: The Oakdale High football team will put the final touch on its historic 2016 season with a ring ceremony at The Corral. Head coach Trent Merzon and a few players will address the crowd before the jewelry is handed out. The Mustangs went 14-2, sweeping titles at the local, regional and state level. Oakdale shared the Valley Oak League title with rivals Central Catholic and Manteca, defeated Christian Brothers in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III final, and then rolled over Bishop’s School in La Jolla for its first state title. Running back Will Semone rushed for a Stanislaus District-record 2,851 yards and the Mustangs outscored the opposition 272-80 in six playoff games.
5. Ready to make a splash: The march to the CIF State Swim and Dive Championships begins with league meets this weekend. The Modesto Metro Conference meet will be staged at two sites: trials on Friday at Johansen High’s Brent B. Bohlender Aquatic Facility; and finals Saturday at Downey High. The varsity finals are set for 9 a.m. to accommodate local prom schedules. Gregori’s Andew Britton and Downey’s Kyle White are expected to set the pace. Both qualified for last spring’s CIF State meet in two events. The Valley Oak League meet will be held at Ripon High’s Ervin Zador Aquatic Center. Led by two-time CIF State qualifier Ty Wells and distance specialist Mallory Brubaker, the host Indians swept the regular season titles.
