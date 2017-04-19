Modesto’s Castillo spins a gem as Panthers top Hughson

Carlos Castillo tossed a no-hitter for 4 1/3 innings, but had to work out of trouble in the fifth and sixth innings to help Modesto High defeat Hughson 6-2 in second-round action of the 48th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Modesto High School.
“Overall, coming into today, I felt really well,” said Castillo. “I felt that I was going to have a good game today. I was ready.”
Castillo retired 13 of the first 14 hitters he faced – only a dropped third strike allowed a runner to reach first – and nine of those 13 went down by way of strikeout.
“His fastball was working in the beginning and then his curveball started coming in,” said catcher Cui Arellano. “And then his change-up was pretty good. It was down low, and they were swinging at that.”
In seven innings pitched, Castillo fanned 12, walked one and allowed just four hits. One of those hits, a double in the fifth by Joe Runyan, came about two inches from being a three-run home run that would’ve tied the game. The ball caromed off the top of the chain-link fence – some 24-feet above the playing field – in left, about 270 feet from home plate.
“Baseball’s a game of inches and momentum,” said Hughson coach Charly Garza, who had a perfect view of the ball Runyan hit from the third-base coaching box. “And I think if that ball goes over the fence, the energy level kind of shifts a little bit in the dugouts. It’s funny to say, because we scored two runs on it, but it actually could’ve been worse for the other team. But because it bounced back in it kind of game them a little bit more hope.
“But (Runyan) hit it well and that’s all we ask the kids, just to hit the ball where it’s pitched.”
Castillo ended the threat with a strikeout.
The Panthers broke the game open with three runs in the sixth inning, as Evan Klump (2 for 4) and R.J. Soria had run-scoring doubles and Trent Prokes added a sacrifice fly to right field.
Modesto took a 2-0 led in the first inning on an RBI double by Castillo (3 for 4, two RBIs) and a run-scoring single by Colton Cruce. After that, though, Huskies starter Wyat Kee was nearly as sharp as his mound counterpart. He didn’t allow another run until Klump delivered a two-out single in the fourth that made it 3-0. After working into a jam in the sixth, Kee gave way to reliver Josh McGee, who gave up a hit and issued a walk in two-thirds of an inning.
Joe Cortez: 209-578-2380, @ModBeePreps
Comments