Still a hit! Windemuth tourney still going strong thanks to coach Galloway

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:08 Day 2 of Modesto's Dick Windemuth tourney rained out Pause 4:06 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Baseball tournaments 3:51 So, Modesto, exactly who was Dick Windemuth? 0:33 Fire damages Ceres 1:03 Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:43 Agitated town hall crowd screams at Rep. Jeff Denham: 'Yes or no!' 2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Modesto High baseball coach Daryl Galloway talks about the weather that wiped out Day 2 of the 48th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Baseball Tournament, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com). jcortez@modbee.com