Need sun: Easter baseball tournaments postponed because of rain

Overnight, Mother Nature turned Streeter Field, the pristine baseball facility carved into a tree-lined community in west Modesto, into a swamp.
Pools of water collected on the infield, forcing Modesto High coach Daryl Galloway to postpone the second day of the 48th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Tournament.
“Need sun,” Galloway said in a text message with The Bee.
There would be no baseball Tuesday anywhere in the Stanislaus District, as coaches scrambled to revise their tournament schedules.
The Windemuth will resume Wednesday at each of the sites, Modesto and Grace Davis. At Streeter Field, Modesto will host Hughson at 9:30 a.m., while Sacred Heart will play a doubleheader against Big Valley Christian (12:30 p.m.) and Patterson (3:30).
St. Mary’s of Berkeley will also play a doubleheader at Grace Davis against defending tournament champion Los Banos (12:30) and the host Spartans (3:30).
“As of right now, we’re moving everything back one day,” Galloway said. “The Davis field is playable. We are flooded here at Modesto.”
In Oakdale, coach Nate Gregory turned Wednesday into a day of doubleheaders at the Mark Dickens Memorial Invitational.
The tournament is being contested at two sites along rural Highway 120: Oakdale and Escalon high schools.
The host Mustangs will open and close Wednesday’s games, beginning with a 9 a.m. clash with Beyer, the two-time defending Modesto Metro Conference champion. The Mustangs will later play Tokay at 3:45.
In between, Beyer will play Turlock (11:15) and Turlock will play Tokay (1:30).
At Escalon, the host Cougars will tangle with Gregori at 9 a.m. The game will pit the District’s top small- and large-school programs against one another. Escalon will close against Lodi at 3:45.
The Jaguars won’t have much time to catch their breath. Gregori is slated to play Central Catholic at 11:15. The Raiders also fill the 1:30 time slot with a game against Lodi.
“It’s Easter break for us, so every opportunity to play outside league competition is always fun,” Central Catholic’s second-year coach Danny Ayala said. “Playing a doubleheader gives me the chance to play more players.
“As far as pitching, we have enough days rest before we get back into our league, so not a problem. I like it for our players; it makes them work on their mental toughness. They have to focus more than seven innings.”
In Ceres, the Art McRae Easter Tournament will compress three days of action into two with the seeded games still set for Thursday.
Ceres, Johansen, Riverbank and Delhi will play doubleheaders on Wednesday. The host Bulldogs will plays Modesto Christian at 10 a.m. and Johansen at 3 p.m. The Vikings will also take on Waterford at 12:30.
At Central Valley, Riverbank will play the host Hawks at 10 and Delhi at 12:30. Delhi will wrap up Wednesday’s games with a 3 o’clock clash with Kimball.
Central Valley, Kimball, Modesto Christian and Waterford will play their third games Thursday morning. The Crusaders play Waterford at Ceres at 10 a.m., while the Hawks host Kimball at the same time.
After that, the tournament will be reseeded for the final games. The championship will be contested at Ceres at 3.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
48th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Tournament
Wednesday
At Modesto High
9:30 a.m.: Hughson vs. Modesto
12:30 p.m.: Big Valley Christian vs. Sacred Heart
3:30 p.m.: Sacred Heart vs. Patterson
At Grace Davis High
12:30 p.m.: Los Banos vs. St. Mary’s
3:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s vs. Grace Davis
Mark Dickens Memorial Invitational
Wednesday
At Oakdale High
9 a.m.: Oakdale vs. Beyer
11:15 a.m.: Beyer vs. Turlock
1:30 p.m.: Turlock vs. Tokay
3:45 p.m.: Tokay vs. Oakdale
At Escalon High
9 a.m.: Escalon vs. Gregori
11:15 a.m.: Central Catholic vs. Gregori
1:30 p.m.: Central Catholic vs. Lodi
3:45 p.m.: Lodi vs. Escalon
Art McCrae Easter Tournament
Wednesday
At Ceres High
10 a.m.: Ceres vs. Modesto Christian
12:30 p.m.: Waterford vs. Johansen
3 p.m.: Johansen vs. Ceres
At Central Valley High
10 a.m.: Riverbank vs. Central Valley
12:30 p.m.: Delhi vs. Riverbank
3 p.m.: Kimball vs. Delhi
Thursday
At Ceres High
10 a.m.: Modesto Christian vs. Waterford
12:30 p.m.: No. 7 seed vs. No. 8 seed
3 p.m.: No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed
At Central Valley High
10 a.m.: Central Valley vs. Kimball
12:30 p.m.: No. 5 seed vs. No. 6 seed
3 p.m.: No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed
