Sophomore call-up pitches Patterson past Big Valley in Windemuth opener

You won’t find his name on the Patterson High varsity baseball team’s MaxPreps roster, but sophomore Miguel Alvarez may become a familiar face for the Tigers down the stretch.
Alvarez and two other underclassmen were called up to the varsity team ahead of the 48th annual Dick Windemuth Easter Tournament, which began Monday under gray skies.
Even with rain in the forecast, Alvarez, with his flat-bill cap slightly twisted, proved to be a ray of light in a 4-0 victory over Big Valley Christian High.
The right-hander baffled one of the top small-school programs in the Sac-Joaquin Section, allowing four hits in a complete-game shutout.
Joey Robles ignited the offense with a pair of flair singles as the Tigers rolled Big Valley Christian at Grace Davis High School. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Streeter Field, but was moved because Modesto High’s diamond wasn’t playable.
Alvarez didn’t overpower the Lions, who reached the Division VII final last spring. Instead, he let the defense go to work, inducing 11 infield outs.
He carried a perfect game into the fourth inning and then lost his no-hitter in the fifth on a single by Cole Franks.
Alvarez allowed two hits in the frame, but escaped the jam with two of his three total strikeouts. The final six outs were recorded in the infield, including a 5-3-5 double play to neutralize a Lion rally in the seventh inning.
Ryley McHenry, Zach Copland and Justin Bond had singles for Big Valley Christian, which countered with 6-foot-4 junior Jarred Thompson.
Thompson was just as dominant the first time through the Patterson lineup. He got reigning All-District Player of the Year Santiago Cantu to chase a pitch high in the zone and then fanned all three batters in the second inning.
Thompson’s mastery early was best summed up with one pitch: a curve that froze Patterson’s No. 5 hitter, Joseph McGarry, in the second inning. The pitch started at McGarry, forcing the righty to buckle and seize, and then broke back over the plate.
The Tigers figured Thompson out in the third, though, beginning with a flair single by Robles, who battled out of a two-strike count.
Robles advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carlos Martel and then scored on Cantu’s single.
The San Jose State-bound Cantu was 2 for 4 and reached base three times.
Robles, who gripped the bat without gloves and poured every bit of his diminutive frame into each swing, made it 2-0 in the fifth after another single to shallow left field. He swiped second base and advanced to third on a throwing error.
Alonzo Rios bounced a single back up the middle to plate Robles.
Patterson tacked on two more runs in the sixth.
Jacob Ferreira led off the frame with a double to center field and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice.
McGarry reached on a walk and trotted home on another miscue by the Big Valley infield.
Thompson gave up one earned run on four hits. He was lifted after five innings in favor of righthander Tyler Meyer.
The pitcher of note, though, was Alvarez, who pitched with the poise of a veteran.
It helped having an infield anchored by Cantu, arguably the top shortstop in the Stanislaus District.
Cantu had five putouts and coached his young starter through difficult spots in the game. In the fifth inning, following Franks’ leadoff single, Cantu could be heard telling Alvarez, “On a come-backer, you come to me.”
Big Valley Christian and Patterson will complete pool play on Tuesday against Sacred Heart, which will play a doubleheader at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., respectively.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
