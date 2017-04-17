Turlock ace Dallin Tilby shuts out Oakdale on golden birthday

Happy golden birthday, Dallin Tilby.
The Turlock High ace celebrated his 17th birthday on April 17, 2017, by twirling a complete-game shutout against Oakdale to open the Mark Dickens Memorial Invitational at Oakdale High.
Tilby yielded just two hits to the defending Easter tournament champions and none after the third inning, rebounding from a rough outing in his last start.
Tilby wasn’t brilliant, but resilient in a 2-0 victory over the Mustangs, a six-time Sac-Joaquin Section champion.
“I think every win is a special, especially ones against good teams,” Tilby said. “Today was a great a win. It was fun.”
Certainly more enjoyable than his last start against Central California Conference foe El Capitan on April 5. Tilby’s line t what afternoon: five hits, four walks and a balk in six innings.
“He didn’t have a really good outing the last time, but he was really efficient with his pitches,” Turlock coach Mark de la Motte said. “He was able to throw inside, and when he’s able to throw inside like that, he keeps guys off-balance. He might hit a guy or two, but he did a good job getting ahead in the count and competing for us.”
Tilby was matched against Oakdale’s Miguel Juarez, who turned this showdown between large-school powers into a pitchers’ duel. Juarez retired 15 straight batters at one point, but suffered the tough-luck loss.
Chris Steeley singled and scored in the second inning. He moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Case Pacheco and then scored on Justin Hines’ single down the first-base line.
Steeley later tacked on the insurance score with a single through the Mustangs’ drawn-in infield in the seventh.
University of Arizona-bound slugger Tate Soderstrom led off the inning with a triple over the center fielder’s head and scored with ease on Steeley’s bouncer up the middle.
De la Motte said the Bulldogs needed the breathing room, especially with the meat of Oakdale’s order due up in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“They got their best hitters coming up and it’s a one-run game,” de la Motte said. “Tate gives us a little edge. He’s a man among boys sometimes.”
As it was, one run was enough for Tilby (3-0), who struck out four of the final five batters he faced.
A three-sport star, Tilby walked three and plunked two more, but offset those bouts of wildness with five strikeouts.
In his first varsity season, Tilby has been pressed by the best: Gregori, Merced, Beyer, El Capitan and now Oakdale. Four of the five advanced to the postseason last spring.
“Last year, I didn’t really give up any hits,” Tilby said. “Coming into the season, I had to adjust. The batters are better. It’s been a big adjustment for me, one I’m still working to accomplish.”
Dane Gibson and Bryce Kirk had Oakdale’s only hits. Gibson singled in the second inning and was thrown out at home trying to score a chopper to third baseman Tyler Soderstrom.
Kirk singled to left with two outs in the third. The Valley Oak League leaders never threatened again.
This day belonged to Tilby, a junior who has managed a turbulent season with poise. He was elevated to staff ace when Pacific-bound senior Damon Treadwell underwent Tommy John surgery.
“It’s a good burden to have,” Tilby said. “It makes me want to throw harder and pitch better. It’s motivation to try and fill Treadwell’s spot. He’s such a great pitcher and I’m sad he got injured.”
On the fly, Tilby, a kicker on the football team and a shooting guard with the basketball team, has had to find his baseball form and develop an off-speed pitch while managing the spotlight.
“It’s taken him awhile to get into game shape for us,” de la Motte said. “He’s getting better abnd learning how to compete at a higher level. He’s the real deal – a 50-yard field goal kind of guy and a basketball player, too.”
Don’t forget, coach – birthday boy, too.
