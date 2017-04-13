Central Catholic’s Mundt shut down for season with fractured vertebra

Central Catholic High ace and Oregon State recruit Joey Mundt won’t pitch again this season after he was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra.
Coach Danny Ayala confirmed the news Thursday, just hours before the Raiders’ Valley Oak League contest with Manteca High.
Mundt, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander, started Tuesday’s game at Manteca High, but was lifted after two innings and 56 pitches.
Ayala had Mundt on a pitch count as the family sought answers for a mysterious back pain. Mundt topped 60 pitches just twice in five appearances.
On Tuesday, he allowed five runs on three hits in an 8-0 loss to the Buffaloes. Mundt struggled to find the strike zone, issuing four walks. He was relieved in the third inning by Carson Croasdale.
Mundt was 1-3 with a 2.62 ERA, nine strikeouts and 17 walks.
His effectiveness was hampered by a balky back that stumped many in his camp, including Ayala, also his club coach.
Mundt labored through the first month of the high school season, pitching at “60 percent” of his capability, Ayala said.
He pitched on “sheer will” without any bullpen or flat-ground work, Ayala said. Any type of extended work or exercise caused Mundt’s back to seize. Just sitting in the car, Ayala said, caused discomfort.
Shutting him down was the easy decision, one Ayala says he would have made without Thursday’s news.
Ayala also coaches Mundt with NorCal Valley Baseball Club, a program that has sent 43 high school players directly to four-year programs in the last five years, including Mundt’s older brother Sam (Utah).
The younger Mundt is one of the gems of the Class of 2018, a player with Area Code Games experience and pro prospects.
In July, he verbally committed to Oregon State, the No. 1 team in the nation, choosing the Beavers over Utah, Oregon and San Diego State. With his body type and plus-fastball, Ayala believes Mundt will pitch beyond the Pac-12.
He just needs to heal.
There is no timetable for his recovery.
Mundt is a standout two-sport athlete at Central Catholic. He is a tight end and defensive lineman for the football team, a four-time CIF State champion and two-time reigning Valley Oak League titlist.
It’s unclear when or how he sustained the injury, or whether he’ll return to the football program in the fall.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Comments