Escalon baseball stronger today because of last year’s adversity

As a child, Parker Cosby was the batboy for Escalon High’s Sac-Joaquin Section and mythical state championship baseball teams in 2010 and ’11.
As a junior, though, Cougars skipper Greg Largent often took the bat out of the boy’s hands. How’s that for cruel irony?
Largent’s reasoning was sound: Cosby’s value to the team was behind the plate, where he blossomed into the Trans-Valley League’s top defensive player.
Colton Lowney endured his own set of highs and lows. The junior was called up to the varsity team as a freshman, but was left off the roster as a sophomore. He was relegated to the junior varsity team for more development.
His season ended in frustration with a labrum (shoulder) injury.
Junior shortstop Zach Abraham also finished the 2016 season on the disabled list after breaking the humerus bone in his right arm in a game. He’s battled back to become the team’s designated hitter.
“Baseball is full of adversity,” Largent said. “They may not have liked it, but they’ve worked through it and become better players.”
And Escalon has benefited from their personal development.
With Cosby, Lowney and Abraham enjoying breakout seasons, the Cougars (14-1, 4-0) have looked more and more like the championship teams at the start of the decade.
Escalon has rocketed to the top of the Trans-Valley League, sweeping series with Riverbank and defending champion Ripon. The Cougars have also beaten Sierra, a large-school contender in the Valley Oak League, and Patterson ace Santiago Cantu, The Bee’s reigning All-District Player of the Year.
Now comes the gauntlet – a two-game series with Mountain House (5-7, 4-0), which began Wednesday in Escalon, and next week’s Mark Dickens Memorial Tournament.
All the heavy hitters will be at the Dickens Invitational, including host Oakdale (13-2-1), the VOL leader; the Modesto Metro Conference’s Gregori (15-0) and Beyer (10-7); Turlock (8-4) of the Central California Conference; and Lodi (6-7) and Tokay (4-8) of the Tri-City Athletic League.
Escalon, which features eight juniors and three sophomores, hosts Tokay Monday at 3 p.m.
“It’s a good chemistry. The kids are playing smart; learning and getting the concept that a productive out is just as important as a two-run double,” Largent said. “We’re trying to teach them the right way to play the game. We practice hard everyday, hit behind the runners and get bunts down. It’s the little things that help you win ball games.”
Maturity goes a long way, too.
Cosby is no longer a forgotten piece, offensively. He can now control a game with his glove and his bat.
Entering Wednesday’s game with Mountain House, Cosby led the team with a .450 batting average, 18 base hits and 16 runs scored. He was also tied with junior Steven Grossi for the team lead in doubles with four.
Last season, Cosby hit just .205 with nine hits, six runs, five RBI and two doubles.
“He’s handled the staff in a great way. I rarely have to call pitches. I just let him go and trust him,” Largent said. “He’s really worked on his game, especially his hitting. Last year, we would have to hit for him. He’s worked on that and become our No. 3 hitter.”
Lowney has recovered from recovered from the shoulder injury, tapping back into the potential he displayed as a freshman. He’s hitting .405 (15 for 37) with 12 runs, 10 RBI and a .521 on-base percentage. He has hit safely in five of his last six games and set the tone in the rivalry clash with Ripon by going 3 for 4.
Lowney also has one save in two appearances.
“He’s matured,” Largent said, “and I think he understands now.”
Abraham has hits in five of six games since rejoining the team in late March. In four league games, Abraham is hitting 4 of 8 with three runs, three RBI and a triple.
Together, Cosby, Lowney and Abraham help form the nucleus for a program that hasn’t won a title since in 2011.
Largent loves the balance his roster provides. He’s got four seniors to provide leadership and guidance, most notably Justice Naraghi, who is 5-1 with a 1.63 ERA. He has 33 strikeouts against eight walks in 34-plus innings, and has shut out Patterson and Livingston.
Naraghi and junior Nick Warren make a formidable 1-2 punch. Warren is a team-best 6-0 with a 0.80 ERA.
And then there are the underclassmen: Cole Gilbert, Nash Satnat and Lucca Dutra, the Cougars’ clean-up hitter. Dutra has five extra-base hits, including the club’s only home run, and 15 RBIs.
“We knew we would be competitive; that’s always in our nature,” Largent said. “A lot of times with younger teams you have to learn by error … by growing pains. We have pretty high expectations because we have a lot of high IQ kids.
“Instead of thinking one step ahead we’re trying to think two or three steps ahead. That’s tough to teach. If you don’t have it, you can’t get it playing a video game.”
