Central Catholic may shut down injured Oregon State-bound ace Joey Mundt

Central Catholic High baseball coach Danny Ayala may be faced with a difficult decision regarding junior ace Joey Mundt.
The hard-throwing right-hander has battled a mysterious back injury all season, and with no definitive diagnosis in hand, Ayala may be forced to shut him down for the remainder of the high school season.
“Health first,” Ayala said in a text message with The Bee. “He’s young.”
Ayala isn’t willing to jeopardize Mundt’s future for a chance to win a few more high school games. Mundt is committed to Oregon State, the No. 1 team in the nation.
An intriguing pro prospect at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Mundt has been been on a pitch count all season, adding to the frustrations of one of the most decorated small-school programs in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
“He’s got a dream school and Division I scholarship. He knows what he signed up for,” said Ayala, who also coaches Mundt with NorCal Valley, a club team that has produced 43 collegiate players in the last five years, according to its website.
“There aren’t many guys around here in the last few years with how much potential he has.”
Central Catholic is just 4-10 overall and 2-4 in the Valley Oak League following an 8-0 loss at Manteca on Tuesday. The Raiders are seventh in an eight-team league.
“Been a challenge,” said Ayala, whose club has lost eight of its last 10 games.
Mundt absorbed Tuesday’s loss, his third in five appearances. He lasted just two innings before Ayala pulled him with less than 60 pitches. Mundt walked four batters and gave up three hits, setting the table for the Buffaloes, the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champions.
Ayala said Mundt has been limited to 55 to 60 pitches every outing, except for two. He threw 76 in a loss to Kimball and 88 in his lone victory, a 3-0 triumph over Weston Ranch.
The Raiders trailed Manteca 5-0 when Mundt was lifted in favor of Carson Croasdale. Neither could match the brilliance of Manteca starter Ryan Ward, who fanned 12 in five innings.
“I was proud of how Ryan battled today,” Manteca coach Neil MacDannald said. “He had good command today.”
Ward was helped by Alex Gouveia and Presley Keltner, who had two RBIs apiece.
Ayala wasn’t discouraged by Mundt’s outing. He allowed five runs on three hits, but only one was earned. He believes Mundt’s struggles had more to do with a small strike zone than his injury, and a 4-to-1 walk-to-strikeout ratio appears to support that theory.
“He was OK. Zone got to him a little,” Ayala said. “I let him get some work in and then pulled him before 60 pitches. We will make sure he is healthier before I extend him out.
“He’s been dealing with a nagging injury all year that’s (kept) him from a good routine. Kid’s tough and doing all he can for the team.”
Running and exercise cause his lower back to tighten up, and Ayala said Mundt hasn’t been able to perform any bullpen or batting practice.
“He’s pitching on sheer will,” Ayala said. “I keep his focus on the other things, as far as his growth in concerned. I don’t care what the scoreboard says. He’s a competitor and wants to win, but he hasn’t been able to do anything from a practice standpoint. It’s the little things we care about right now.”
Still, Mundt has demanded the ball, an encouraging sign for Ayala.
“He’s tough and really does all he can,” Ayala said. “I have to reward a kid that wants the ball. We should know more by the end the week and make a decision (about) what’s best for him.
“We’ve had some conversations and he’s had questions for me, but at the end of the day, he’ll let me make the call. ... My job is to get him ready for Oregon State.”
